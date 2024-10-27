Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports Betting

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Games Scores $1,000 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
caesars sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New bettors can raise the stakes on NFL Week 8 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. New bettors can bet on any NFL game with this $1,000 offer.

Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a bet on the NFL or any other game. Players who miss on that initial wager will receive a bonus bet that matches the original stake.

This $1,000 first bet will help new players hit the ground running, but there are other ways to raise the stakes on NFL Week 8. Caesars Sportsbook has dozens of odds boosts available for these Sunday matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for this $1,000 first bet on the NFL. Click here to start the sign-up process.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1,000 NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000
New User Offer $1K First Bet
In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Longshot Parlay Contest, Caesars Rewards
Bonus Last Verified On October 27, 2024
Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a straightforward offer for new players on Sunday. Anyone who activates this offer will qualify for a $1,000 first bet on any game.

If that wager loses, players will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial dollar amount. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get a $500 bonus bet. Caesars Sportsbook will cover any amount up to $1,000.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on Sunday, there are other options. Bettors can apply this $1,000 first bet to the NBA, NHL and a wide range of other markets.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Remember, this offer is only for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the step-by-step guide below to start the registration process:

  • Click here, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.
  • Answer the required prompts with basic information to set up a new user profile.
  • Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.
  • Lock in a $1,000 first bet on the NFL or any other game. Players who win will receive cash winnings.
  • Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet.

NFL Week 8 Odds Boosts

After grabbing this $1,000 first bet, check out the other options available on Caesars Sportsbook. Football fans can choose from dozens of odds boosts on NFL Week 8. Here is a look at a few of the boosts on the NFL’s biggest stars, including Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen:

  • Lamar Jackson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 39.5 Rush Yards: +425
  • Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +400
  • Bills, Chargers, Commanders & Chiefs All Win: +525
  • Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen Each Over 1.5 Pass TD: +260
  • Travis Kelce & Brock Bowers Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +260

Activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for this $1,000 first bet on the NFL. Click here to start the sign-up process.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Related Articles

More from around NYC