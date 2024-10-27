Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 8 Games Scores $1,000 Bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New bettors can raise the stakes on NFL Week 8 with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. New bettors can bet on any NFL game with this $1,000 offer.

Set up a new account, make a cash deposit and place a bet on the NFL or any other game. Players who miss on that initial wager will receive a bonus bet that matches the original stake.

This $1,000 first bet will help new players hit the ground running, but there are other ways to raise the stakes on NFL Week 8. Caesars Sportsbook has dozens of odds boosts available for these Sunday matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for this $1,000 first bet on the NFL. Click here to start the sign-up process.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1,000 NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000 New User Offer $1K First Bet In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Longshot Parlay Contest, Caesars Rewards Bonus Last Verified On October 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a straightforward offer for new players on Sunday. Anyone who activates this offer will qualify for a $1,000 first bet on any game.

If that wager loses, players will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial dollar amount. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get a $500 bonus bet. Caesars Sportsbook will cover any amount up to $1,000.

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL on Sunday, there are other options. Bettors can apply this $1,000 first bet to the NBA, NHL and a wide range of other markets.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Remember, this offer is only for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the step-by-step guide below to start the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000. Answer the required prompts with basic information to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet on the NFL or any other game. Players who win will receive cash winnings.

Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet.

NFL Week 8 Odds Boosts

After grabbing this $1,000 first bet, check out the other options available on Caesars Sportsbook. Football fans can choose from dozens of odds boosts on NFL Week 8. Here is a look at a few of the boosts on the NFL’s biggest stars, including Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen:

Lamar Jackson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 39.5 Rush Yards: +425

Garrett Wilson Over 69.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +400

Bills, Chargers, Commanders & Chiefs All Win: +525

Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen Each Over 1.5 Pass TD: +260

Travis Kelce & Brock Bowers Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +260

Activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for this $1,000 first bet on the NFL. Click here to start the sign-up process.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.