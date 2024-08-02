DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers unlock up to $300 in MLB bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on MLB this weekend with the newest DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers. Win up to $300 in bonuses to use on the Blue Jays vs. Yankees and other matchups over the weekend.

Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links and start with a $5 bet on any MLB game to receive a $150 bonus. Get another $150 bonus by winning your first $5 wager with this FanDuel promo code offer.

The Yankees are battling with the Orioles for the top spot in the AL East. New York has a weekend series against the Blue Jays, which could be a great chance to pick up a few wins while Baltimore faces Cleveland. We recommend using DraftKings and FanDuel for the rest of the MLB season. This will allow you to shop around for in-app promos and find the best odds.

Click here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer and snag a $150 bonus with a $5 wager. Register here on DraftKings if you are in Washington D.C. to claim a $200 bonus. Sign up here with this FanDuel promo code offer and win a $5 bet on any game for a $150 bonus.

Find MLB, UFC Bonuses on DraftKings + FanDuel

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Get $200 Bonus in Washington D.C.) FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On August 2, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Take a look at the promotions tab on each app to find more profit boosts, insurance bonuses and free contests for MLB games. It’s also a perfect time to make future bets on the World Series, division winners and player awards.

There are usually special boosts added for UFC events. On Saturday, we expect to find options for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo. The main card in Abu Dhabi will begin at 3pm ET.

DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus Through August 19

All of your wagers after signing up with this welcome offer will go toward earning more perks through Dynasty Rewards.

Sign up for an account here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and enable location services on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5+ with an accepted payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Releases Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus

Win your first wager with this offer and try out all of the unique features on America’s most popular sportsbook app.

Register here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in your birthdate, full name, email and other basic info to confirm your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, PayPal, Venmo or a debit card. Bet $5 on any game.

A winning bet will result in a $150 bonus. Try to secure these winnings by picking a sure winner, such as a starting pitcher to throw over a low number of strikeouts or a certain player to record at least one hit.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.