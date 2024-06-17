DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Win $350 in bonuses on Celtics-Mavs Game 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NBA Finals aren’t over yet and bettors can raise the stakes on Game 5 with the latest DraftKings and FanDuel promo code offers. The Dallas Mavericks are far from winning this series, but they took the first step in Game 4.

New players can redeem this DraftKings promo and turn any $5+ bet into $150 in bonuses. Anyone who signs up with this FanDuel promo code offer can place a $5+ winning bet to get $200 in bonuses. Bettors in Ohio and Massachusetts can win $300 in bonuses with this offer.

The Boston Celtics can close out the series on Monday night, but the Mavericks won’t go away quietly. Boston is a significant favorite entering Game 5. Download the DraftKings and FanDuel apps to start betting on the NBA Finals or any other matchup this week.

Use this link to access this DraftKings promo and win $150 in bonuses instantly with any $5 wager. Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 winning wager to get $200 in bonuses. Sign up here in Ohio or click here in Massachusetts for a $300 bonus with a $5 winning bet.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 5 Betting Preview

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus ($300 bonus in OH/MA) Bonuses Last Verified On June 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Mavericks made a statement in Game 4, but that won’t matter if they can’t do the same on Monday night. No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series. Can Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Mavs make this a competitive series? Oddsmakers tend to think Boston will finish the job in Game 5.

New users who download the DraftKings and FanDuel apps can start betting on the NBA Finals with these two new promos. This is a great way to start the week off with a bang.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bettors can bypass the need for a promo code on FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up through the correct links below to access this odds boost for the NBA Finals:

Click here to claim this offer in most eligible states ($200 bonus with a win). Use this link in OH or click here in MA ($300 bonus with a win).

to claim this offer in most eligible states ($200 bonus with a win). Provide basic identifying information to create a new account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on the NBA Finals. Anyone who picks a winner will receive bonus bets.

Signing Up With DraftKings Sportsbook

Anyone who signs up with DraftKings Sportsbook can start with a guaranteed winner on the NBA Finals. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click this link and create a new account by filling out the required prompts.

and create a new account by filling out the required prompts. Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Bet $5 on any game in any sport to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

This is all it takes for bettors to hit the ground running before Game 5 of the NBA Finals even starts. Bettors will receive six $25 bonus bets that apply to a wide range of markets.