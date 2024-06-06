DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Win $350 in NBA Finals bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are ready to meet in the NBA Finals and bettors can cash in on the games with these DraftKings and FanDuel promo code offers. Gear up for Game 1 with these new bonuses.

New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $5 on Game 1 to win $150 in bonuses instantly. Bettors can redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and turn a $5 winning bet on the NBA Finals into $200 in bonuses. New users in Ohio and Massachusetts can get this same offer with a $300 bonus.

This is the first healthy team the Celtics will face in the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Mavericks took down the Clippers, Thunder and Timberwolves en route to the NBA Finals. The DraftKings and FanDuel apps will have a variety of ways to bet on this intriguing NBA Finals matchup.

Click here to get a $150 instant bonus on the NBA Finals with this DraftKings promo. Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer by clicking here and get a $200 bonus with a $5 winning bet. Use this link to sign up in OH or click here to register in MA for a $300 bonus with a $5 winning bet.

NBA Finals Betting Preview

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Instantly FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus; $300 in MA/OH Bonuses Last Verified On June 6, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

There are tons of storylines going into these NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis are facing off with their former teams. Luka Doncic is seeking his first NBA title and a place among the all-time greats. Meanwhile, Boston is trying to win its second championship since 1986.

DraftKings and FanDuel are two of the top options out there for basketball fans. Download the apps and start reaping the rewards with these new promos. Bettors can hit the ground running with $350 in bonuses on Game 1.

DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Instantly

Creating an account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the first step in securing this no-brainer bonus. Follow this detailed walkthrough to get started:

Use this link to automatically activate this new promo.

to automatically activate this new promo. Next, fill out the required prompts to create a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Get the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5+ on the NBA Finals to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Use FanDuel Promo Code for $200 NBA Bonus

It’s important to note that bettors can activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Instead, sign up with the links below to redeem this offer:

Click here to get started in most eligible states. Use this link to sign up in Ohio. Register here to activate this offer in Massachusetts.

to get started in most eligible states. Set up a new account and deposit $10 or more in cash through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on the NBA Finals.

Players who pick a winner will take home bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on other games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.