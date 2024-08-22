DraftKings promo code: $200 instant bonus, NFL+ Premium offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Step into the action with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Anyone who redeems this offer and places a $5+ bet on MLB or college football will win $200 in bonuses and a free trial to NFL+ Premium.

This is a unique opportunity for bettors to prep for football season. Anyone who redeems this DraftKings promo will lock in bonus bets and a one-month trial to NFL+ Premium. This new promo is arriving at the perfect time for bettors.

Although the NFL season is still a few weeks away, there are plenty of options in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The MLB season is in full swing and college football kicks off with Florida State-Georgia on Saturday. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can activate this offer.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a free trial to NFL+ Premium with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code: Turn $5 Bet Into $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus & NFL+ Premium Subscription Bonus Last Verified On August 22, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy

This is a unique opportunity for bettors to win bonus bets instantly. It’s important to note that DraftKings will pay out $200 in bonus bets as soon as bettors lock in that $5 wager. In other words, the outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager. This means bettors will have ample time to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB throughout the week, but don’t forget about college football. There are a handful of games during Week 0, including Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Ireland.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can skip the need for a promo code by signing up through any of the links on this page. Here is a full breakdown of the registration offer:

Click here to access this promo. New users will need to provide basic identifying information to create an account.

to access this promo. New users will need to provide basic identifying information to create an account. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a free month of NFL+ Premium.

NFL+ Premium Subscription

DraftKings Sportsbook is linking up with the NFL and football fans can benefit from this partnership. New players will have a month trial to NFL+ Premium. This means these football fans will have access to NFL RedZone, all-22 film, game replays and much more. Anyone who is looking forward to the NFL season can get something out of this subscription. Not to mention, the bonus bets are a great chance to test out the DraftKings app before Week 1 of the NFL season arrives.

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a free trial to NFL+ Premium with this DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to sign up.

