Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland will host the first college football game of the season between Florida State and Georgia Tech. If you register through the DraftKings promo code links on this page, your first $5 wager will earn you $200 in bonus bets and a one-month trial for NFL+ Premium.

No matter how your $5 wager settles, you'll pick up $200 in bonus bets and get a trial for NFL+ Premium, which is full of great features.

Although Week 1 of the college football season doesn’t really get underway until Thursday, there’s a four-pack of games on tap for today. It all starts across the pond, where the #10 Florida State Seminoles will go head-to-head with the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 bonus and a one-month trial for NFL+ Premium

DraftKings Promo Code for Florida State-Georgia Tech: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus and More

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed If You Register Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

1-Month Trial of NFL+ Premium Bonus Last Confirmed On August 24, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy

It’s important to note from the start that your bet settling as a win or loss is largely irrelevant. That’s because DraftKings Sportsbook’s offer comes with a guaranteed bonus of $200 in bonus bets. So, instead of having to place a $910 bet on Florida State’s moneyline at -455 odds, you can just bet $5 and earn the same $200 win or lose with DraftKings.

The bonus bets earned with this promo will also be eligible for other college football games, as well as those in MLB and the NFL. As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also get a one-month NFL+ Premium trial. This gives you access to NFL RedZone, and NFL Pro. The latter comes with access to all-22 film for every NFL game.

How to Register for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is as easy as it gets. Complete the registration process below to activate their new user offer:

Sign up to activate this DraftKings promo code offer.

to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Select the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech game or another matchup.

Bet $5+ on any market.

Win or lose, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets for use on games in any league. You’ll also earn cash winnings and get your wager back if your bet wins.

Game of the Week Profit Boost and More

There are a ton of in-app promos to check out after signing up for the $200 bonus from DraftKings. If you’re going to bet on Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, be sure to take a look at the Game of the Week boost. With this offer, you’ll earn a profit boost that can be used on any FSU-GT bet. There’s also a Live College Football Profit Boost promo that will give you boosted odds on a live betting market.

Other weekend in-app promos include the MLB No-Sweat SGP/SGPx promo, which comes with a bonus bet if your qualifying wager loses. There’s also a WNBA SGP(x) profit boost and a Soccer Stepped Up parlay/SGP/SGPx offer that will award a profit boost of up to 100%.

DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets and a one-month trial for NFL+ Premium.

