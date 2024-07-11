DraftKings promo code: How to win $150 instant bonus with $5 MLB bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Instead of rolling the dice on MLB this week, start with this DraftKings promo code offer. This new promo will unlock a no-brainer bonus for first-time depositors on MLB or any other sport.

New users can activate this DraftKings promo code offer to win an instant bonus. Bet $5 on any game to lock in $150 in bonuses. Bettors who sign up in select states (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, and WY) will be eligible for up to $300 in total bonuses.

The MLB season rolls along as we inch closer to the All-Star break. Teams are looking to finish out the first half of the season strong. Meanwhile, bettors can start strong on DraftKings Sportsbook with this guaranteed winner.

Register here with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonuses with any $5 bet. Click here to sign up and bet $50 to win $300 in bonuses (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, and WY only).

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Instant MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Bet $50, Get $300 Bonus in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY Bonus Last Verified On July 11, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer will convert instantly for bettors. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, make a cash deposit and place a $5+ bet on any game.

No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will receive $150 in total bonuses. These new players will have six $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

It’s also important to note that this offer applies to a wide range of markets. MLB will be the most popular sport to bet on this week, but don’t forget about soccer, tennis, golf and WNBA.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up through any of the links on this page. Here is a complete walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to register in most states or this link to get started in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY.

to register in most states or to get started in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT or WY. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card or any other accepted method, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

From there, bettors are ready to start with a bet on any game in any sport. This will trigger instant bonuses on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other In-App Promos

This no-brainer bonus is a great starting point for bettors, but there are other ways to cash in with the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Players can boost the odds on any MLB same game parlay with at least four legs. There are other odds boosts and free-to-play pools throughout the week as well.

Register here with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonuses with any $5 bet. Click here to sign up and bet $50 to win $300 in bonuses (IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT, and WY only).