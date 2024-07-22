DraftKings promo code: Win $150 bonus instantly on MLB, get $200 in D.C.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start the week off with this DraftKings promo code offer to win instant bonuses. New players who sign up and redeem this offer will be eligible for a no-brainer bonus on MLB or any other sport. Click here to register or use this link to sign up early in Washington D.C.

Anyone who activates this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on any game in any sport. This will trigger a $150 instant bonus. Bettors who sign up early in Washington D.C. will qualify for a $200 pre-registration bonus.

The MLB season is in full swing with the All-Star break in the rearview. The next mile-marker for the season is the trade deadline. With the expanded postseason we expect to see plenty of buyers at the deadline. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and start betting on baseball this week.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer to get a $150 bonus with any $5 MLB bet. Use this link to pre-register in Washington D.C. and claim a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Instant MLB Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

$200 Pre-Registration Bonus in DC Bonus Last Verified On July 22, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Guaranteed winners are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s what DraftKings Sportsbook offers with this promo. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game. This will trigger an instant $150 bonus.

In other words, players won’t need to wait for the selected game to start to recoup six $25 bonus bets. New users will have access to these bonus bets for seven days.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Bettors can skip the promo code when signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the detailed guide below to activate this offer:

Click here and input basic identifying information to set up a new account.

and input basic identifying information to set up a new account. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Remember, bettors in Washington D.C. can pre-register and secure $200 in early bonuses. Click here to sign up early with this exclusive offer and get ready for launch day.

MLB Bonuses This Week

New bettors starting with this DraftKings promo will have $150 in bonuses for any MLB game. This is an opportunity to test out the app without risking big. Additionally, there are other ways for bettors to cash in on MLB. Keep an eye out for same game parlay boosts and other unique bonuses. Look to the promos page for the latest and greatest offers on MLB. There are multiple ways to cash in on baseball in the easy-to-use app.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer to get a $150 bonus with any $5 MLB bet. Use this link to pre-register in Washington D.C. and claim a $200 bonus.