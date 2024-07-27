DraftKings UFC promo code: Win $150 bonus with any $5 bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

MMA fans can unlock a no-brainer bonus with this DraftKings UFC promo code offer. Anyone who signs up with this offer can lock in bonus bets before the fighters step into the octagon. Click here to register or use this link to sign up in Washington D.C.

New players can redeem this DraftKings UFC promo code offer and bet $5 on any fight. Players in most eligible states will receive $150 in bonuses instantly. Anyone who signs up in Washington D.C. will receive $200 in bonuses.

This is one of the best pay-per-view events of the year. There are two championship belts on the line in the co-main events. Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight belt against Belal Muhammad while Tom Aspinall will try to hold onto his interim heavyweight belt against Curtis Blaydes. Download the DraftKings app to get started.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings UFC promo code offer and win $150 in bonuses on any $5 bet. Use this link to sign up in Washington D.C. and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings UFC Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus in DC Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. That will be enough to trigger this offer. After setting up a new account, bettors can start with a $5 bet on any fight at UFC 304.

This will trigger an instant bonus. New users in most eligible states will get six $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to seven days. Meanwhile, anyone in Washington D.C. will get eight $25 bonus bets.

How to Redeem This DraftKings UFC Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for bettors to set up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a closer look at how to get in on the action:

Click here to sign up in most states or use this link to register in Washington D.C.

to sign up in most states or use to register in Washington D.C. Answer the required information sections to create a new user profile.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Get the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any game to win bonus bets instantly. Players will win these bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

UFC 304 Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds available on all the UFC 304 fights. New users can apply this no-brainer offer to any matchup, including the co-main events in Edwards-Muhammad and Aspinall-Blaydes. Here is a look at the current odds on the main card (odds are subject to change before the fights start):

Leon Edwards (-265) vs. Belal Muhammad (+215)

Tom Aspinall (-395) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+310)

Bobby Green (-115) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-105)

Christian Leroy Duncan (-135) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (+114)

Arnold Allen (-238) vs. Giga Chikadze (+195)

