ESPN BET promo code AMNY: $1K first bet reset, 200% deposit match for NFL Week 7

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Place your largest bet on NFL Week 7 by signing up with our ESPN BET promo code AMNY. New customers can activate a $1K first bet reset and gain access to several other bonuses by clicking here .

Register with our ESPN BET promo code AMNY and wager up to $1,000 on the game of your choice. If you don’t win your opening bet, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus refund.

First, pick any of the NFL games on Sunday for your opening wager. Go through the different props and totals to find your favorite option for an aggressive bet. This offer could also be applied to Game 6 of the NLCS between the Mets and Dodgers. New York needs another win to force a Game 7 in Los Angeles, while the Dodgers can secure a spot in the World Series to face the Yankees.

Sign up here with ESPN BET promo code AMNY to unlock a $1K first bet reset and 200% deposit match up to $500. There is another welcome offer on Hollywood Casino for new users in NJ, PA, MI and WV.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY: $1K First Bet Reset, 200% Deposit Match for NFL

We have a busy 1 pm ET slate, which includes the Texans vs. Packers and Lions vs. Vikings. The Vikings will try to stay undefeated, but the Lions are just 1.5-point underdogs on the road. You can place your opening wager on a prop for Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, David Montgomery or Justin Jefferson.

On Sunday night, Davante Adams will be making his debut for the Jets. They are two-point favorites over the Steelers, who will be starting Russell Wilson for the first time this season.

ESPN BET Promo Code: Steps to Use the $1K Reset

Take these steps to create an account on Sunday. New customers can make their opening wager in just a few minutes.

Sign up here and apply ESPN BET promo code AMNY. Enter your name, email, physical address and phone number to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. The amount of your first deposit will determine the 200% match. Bet up to $1K on any game.

A losing wager will result in five bonus bets, so each one will be 20% of your initial loss.

Odds Boosts for NFL and MLB Postseason

New odds boosts are available each day for football, baseball, basketball and other sports. These are some of the boosts you can find on Sunday:

(NFL) Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs to each record 70+ receiving yards, James Cook and David Montgomery each record 50+ rushing yards: +660

(NFL) Amari Cooper and Davante Adams each score a TD: +675

(NFL) Bengals, Eagles, Lions and Bills to each score 21+ points: +475

(MLB) Francisco Lindor to record an RBI, Pete Alonso to record a hit and the Mets win: +600

(MLB) Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts each record 2+ total bases and 9+ runs scored in Mets-Dodgers: +700

Sign up with our ESPN BET promo code AMNY to score a $1K first bet reset and 200% deposit match. Plus, get 50 free spins and a $500 insurance bonus for Hollywood Casino in NJ, PA, MI and WV.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.