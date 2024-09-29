FanDuel promo code for NFL Week scores $200 instant bonus on any game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get ready for NFL Sunday by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can start with a $5 bet on any NFL Week 4 matchup to win $200 in bonuses.

This is a no-brainer bonus for football fans ahead of the NFL Week 4 matchups. Set up a new account, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and start with a $5 bet on any of the games. This will be enough to secure the bonuses.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is also home to other boosts and bonuses for the NFL this weekend. Anyone who grabs this offer will have a head start on the games on Sunday. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for NFL Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus and 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket Other In-App Offers No Sweat Same Game Parlays, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms & Conditions STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2024

The NFL can be difficult to predict. Bad teams can beat good teams when we least expect it, but that is where this FanDuel Sportsbook promo can come in handy. Remember, any $5+ bet will be enough to cash in on this offer.

It’s worth noting that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet in the app to start with $200 in bonus bets. This is the perfect way to get off to a fast start on NFL Week 4.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Set up a new account by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash via online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Bet $5 on any NFL Week 4 game to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Other In-App Boosts and Bonuses

New players should start with this $200 guaranteed bonus, but there are plenty of other ways to bet on FanDuel Sportsbook. Football fans can grab a 50% Gronk profit spike on anytime touchdown scorers. Opt into this offer, place a bet on any NFL player to score a touchdown and apply this odds boost. Anyone who picks a winner will receive a 50% profit boost. This is one of many great NFL promos out there for bettors this weekend. Sign up and start reaping the rewards on all the NFL Week 4 action.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.