FanDuel promo for NFL Week 6 turns $5 into $300 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Go big on NFL Week 6 with the latest FanDuel promo offer. The setup is simple, and on that brings huge upside in that new users can start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $300 in bonuses.

This is a massive boost for bettors to use on any game this weekend. Anything can happen in sports betting, but it’s impossible to argue with the value of this boost on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hit the ground running with this $300 bonus. New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can start betting on Commanders-Ravens, Bengals-Ravens, Lions-Cowboys and more.

Register with this FanDuel promo code offer to get a $300 bonus with any $5 winning wager. Click here to start the registration process.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $300 Bonus for MLB, CFB

FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus With a Win Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States – Must Win $5 Bet to Trigger Bonus In-App Promos 30% MLB Profit Boost, No Sweat SGP and 30% Profit Boost for College Football Bonus Last Verified On October 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Picking a winner is easier said than done in sports betting, but this new promo sets up players with a massive boost. Instead of betting on a team at the listed odds, new players can secure 60-1 odds.

A $5 bet on any team will turn into $300 in bonuses with a win. For example, someone who bets $5 on any NFL Week 6 moneyline will win a $300 bonus if their team wins.

It’s worth noting that any team that wins will trigger the offer, so betting on a bigger point spread favorite to simply win provides the most pure betting value. That said, big favorites have not only struggled to cover in the young season, they’ve struggled to win.

How to Access This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that bettors can skip the promo code by signing up using the links on this page. Create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook in a few minutes:

Click here to automatically activate this offer and answer the required prompts to set up a new account.

to automatically activate this offer and answer the required prompts to set up a new account. Deposit at least $10 in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card or any other accepted method.

Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport. Players who pick a winner will receive a $300 bonus.

NFL Week 6 Odds Boosts

There are other ways to bet on NFL with FanDuel Sportsbook and gain extra value. Check out the 30% Gronk Spike profit boost on anytime touchdown bets while grabbing a 30% profit boost for Sunday Night Football between the Bengals and Giants.

Register with this FanDuel promo offer to get a $300 bonus with any $5 winning wager. Click here to start the registration process.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.