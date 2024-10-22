Knicks-Celtics Betting Promos: $1000s in Bonus Value from BetMGM, ESPN BET, others

The 2024/25 NBA season begins this evening with an exciting Eastern Conference matchup from the TD Garden in Boston. As the reigning champions get set to begin their title defense, basketball fans can get in on the action with all the best Knicks-Celtics Betting Promos linked on this page.

Tip-off for the new NBA season will arrive in just a few short hours, so don’t waste another moment and secure all the best sportsbook offers using the promos detailed below.

Knicks-Celtics Betting Promos: Best offers for NBA season opener

Offer Details Promo Code ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset AMNY BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500 FanDuel Sportsbook Win $300 in Bonus Bets No Code Needed Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus AMNY1000

NBA action returns this evening with the season opener slated for a 7:30 pm ET at the TD Garden as the Boston faithful will see the ring ceremony for their hometown Celtics. Before the game arrives, eligible users can secure a variety of sportsbook offers using all the Knicks-Celtics Betting Promos on this page.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset for Knicks-Celtics

ESPN BET is geared up for its second season of NBA action and new users can secure a fantastic welcome offer through the link on this page. Click the ESPN BET promo code AMNY to get a terrific $1,000 First Bet Reset for Knicks-Celtics. With this promo applied, any first wager on ESPN BET that is lost will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets equal to the value of the lost wager. That means new users are guaranteed to start this basketball season with a winning ticket or a complete reset in bonus bets up to $1,000. Users are required to enter the promo code AMNY at sign-up to claim the full welcome bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook has one of the most profitable new user promo codes for NBA bettors to enjoy. Click the linked BetMGM promo code on this page to get a huge $1,500 First Bet Offer that guarantees a fast start on the BetMGM platform. After claiming the promo, new users can wager confidently on BetMGM knowing that if their first bet loses, they will be refunded (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

Currently, in select states, BetMGM is featuring a premium offer for new users to bet $10 and get up to $250 in bonus bets as a change-up from the national First Bet Offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets + 3 months NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook has a recently improved welcome offer in store for new users, as they can further enhance the return of the NBA season by clicking the linked promo on this page. The current FanDuel promo code unlocks an offer for new players to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass. This offer is very low-risk and user-friendly as it requires just a $5+ winning wager to activate. Additionally, the FanDuel promo supplies 3 months of free access to NBA League Pass for fans to enjoy the start of the season.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is a fan-favorite betting option, and it’s in the mix for another major NBA season set to begin this evening. Featuring one of the best Knicks-Celtics betting promos, the current Caesars bonus code unlocks a generous $1,000 First Bet Bonus that allows new players to get started in the right direction. After claiming the offer, new users will have the option to make a large first wager if they see fit as any losing first bet will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets equal to the amount of the lost wager.