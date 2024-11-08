NBA Sportsbook Promos: BetMGM, ESPN BET lead $1000s in offers this weekend

Friday has rolled around and for hoops fans it’s setting up to be an exciting evening. With 13 games set to go down across the association, sports bettors can secure various NBA sportsbook promos using the linked offers on this page.

The action is just around the corner, so grab your bonuses before game time. Click the linked offers detailed below to get all the best promos for betting on NBA Friday.

NBA Sportsbook Promos Offer Details Promo Code ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset AMNY bet365 Sportsbook $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500 Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus AMNY1000 DraftKings Sportsbook $200 in Bonus Bets instantly No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook $150 in Bonus Bets + NBA League Pass No Code Needed

The first matchups will tip off at 7:00 pm ET with a jam-packed schedule of 13 games running all night long. Before the action gets underway, use the linked offers on this page to secure the best NBA Sportsbook Promos for betting on tonight’s games.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

ESPN is one of the major broadcast networks for the NBA, and ESPN BET is one of the best places to wager on the NBA. The ESPN BET promo code AMNY hooks up new users with an impressive $1,000 First Bet Reset that guarantees a positive result from the user’s first wager. With this promo applied, any first bet that is lost will be paid back in bonus bets equal to the value of the lost wager (up to $1,000). That guarantees new users will either win their first bet or get a complete reset of up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. New users must enter the promo code AMNY at sign-up to claim the First Bet Reset offer.

bet365 Sportsbook: $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net

The bet365 bonus code is one of the most luxurious new user promos as it allows the player to select their welcome offer from two choices. One option is a $1,000 First Bet Reset that allows users to wager confidently because any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. The other option is an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets. The bet-and-get offer is fully guaranteed, so new users will receive the $150 bonus whether they win or lose their $5+ qualifying wager.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook has one of the most profitable new user promos for betting on the NBA. The current BetMGM promo code unlocks a $1,500 First Bet Offer that allows new users to make an aggressive first wager. With this promo activated, any first bet that is lost on BetMGM will be refunded in bonus bets equal to the amount of the lost wager (up to $1,500). That means the new user is guaranteed to start with a winning first bet ticket or a refund of up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best places for hoops fans to find the best NBA sportsbook promos. The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides a generous $1,000 First Bet Bonus that ensures new users will start in the right direction. After claiming the Caesars promo, new users can place their first bet confidently, because if that wager loses it will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets equal to the amount of the lost wager. That means new users will cash their first bet ticket or get an equal amount back in bonus bets (up to $1,000).

DraftKings Sportsbook: $200 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is an ultra-popular NBA betting option, and it has a great promo for new users to wager on Friday’s games. Click the link on this page to get the promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly. This bet-and-get offer provides a premium for the sportsbook user, as it’s fully guaranteed and paid out instantly. New players on DraftKings won’t need to wait around for the win/loss result of their $5+ qualifying bet, they will receive the $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: $150 in bonus bets + NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook is another top-tier option for betting on Friday NBA action, and new users can score a two-part welcome offer when they register with the links on this page. The FanDuel promo code unlocks an offer to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins) + 3 months of NBA League Pass. This offer is very user-friendly as it only requires a simple $5 first bet win to score $150 in bonus bets. The FanDuel promo code also provides 3 months free access to NBA League Pass as the new season unfolds.