Patriots-Jets Betting Promos: Over $4,500 in Bonuses for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football heads to the Meadowlands this evening for an exciting AFC East divisional matchup between the Jets and Patriots. As Week 3 of the NFL season gets underway, football fans will be searching out all the best sports betting bonuses to score an extra boost to wager on the action.

Before the primetime NFL matchup gets underway tonight, eligible users can click the links on this page to score the best Patriots-Jets Betting Promos for Week 3 Thursday Night Football.

Patriots-Jets Betting Promos: Best Sportsbook Offers for Week 3 TNF

NFL Betting Promos Offer Details Fanatics Sportsbook Up to $1K in Bonus Bet Matches FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus (if first bet wins) BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots carry a 1-1 record into this matchup after each team split their first two games of the season. With tonight’s game representing both the Jets and Patriots’ first divisional test of the season, the intensity should be raised as the teams jockey for position in the early season standings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET at MetLife Stadium, and before the game begins football fans can use the links on this page to get all the best Patriots-Jets Betting Promos to wager on the primetime matchup.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches

New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can get started in a winning way when they register with the linked promo on this page. The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks an offer for new users to receive up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets across their first ten days on the platform. After claiming the offer and signing up for an account, the user will receive a bet match (up to $100) in bonus bets for their first wager of the day for each of the first ten days on Fanatics. That means new users who register today can get a bet match for tonight’s Jets-Patriots game as well as during Sunday and Monday of NFL Week 3.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

Fanduel Sportsbook has a great offer for Thursday Night Football bettors as the link on this page will activate the promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins) and 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. The promo code only requires a winning $5+ bet to activate, and provides an impressive $200 in bonus bets giving new users extra backing on the FanDuel platform. Additionally, the current version of the FanDuel promo unlocks 3 weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

For one of the highest-value bonuses available, new users can get one of the best Patriots-Jets betting promos from BetMGM Sportsbook. The current BetMGM promo code unlocks a lucrative $1,500 First Bet Offer ensuring that first-time players start fast on BetMGM. With this offer activated, any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. That means the new user on BetMGM is guaranteed to start their experience with either a winning bet or a complete refund (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

As one of the newer faces in the sports betting scene, ESPN BET is making waves this Fall as the operator enjoys its first full football season. The ESPN BET promo code linked on this page provides a generous $1,000 First Bet Reset that guarantees new players start in the right direction on the ESPN BET Sportsbook. After claiming the offer, new users can wager with confidence as any first bet that loses will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets allowing the user to continue wagering on ESPN BET without having to make another deposit right away.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook is the place to be for football fans searching out the best betting promos for Patriots-Jets. The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks an offer to get a $1,000 First Bet on Caesars for any new user. With this promo code activated, new users can make an aggressive first bet on the Caesars platform because if they lose that first wager, it will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. In other words, this promo ensures the new Caesars Sportsbook user begins with either a winning first bet ticket or a complete reset (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.