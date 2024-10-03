Thursday Night Football sportsbook promos: Top offers for Bucs-Falcons TNF

The NFL season rolls along this evening with a key matchup between the Bucs and Falcons. Two teams that have legit playoff aspirations mean strong viewership and plenty of wagering action is expected, so Thursday Night Football sportsbook promos also figure to be in demand.

Before kickoff arrives, eligible users can click the linked offers on this page to score the best sportsbook bonuses for betting on the Week 5 Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football sportsbook promos: Claim offers for Bucs-Falcons

Thursday Night Football Sportsbook Promos

Offer Details ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset Fanatics Sportsbook Up to $1K in Bonus Bet Matches Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet on Caesars BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus (if first bet wins)

Week 5 Monday Night Football features a key NFC South game for NFL fans to enjoy. The 2-2 Falcons will look to climb over .500 for the first time this season when they host a 3-1 Bucs team that is fresh off of dismantling Philadelphia at home four days ago.

Ahead of this evening’s NFL Week 5 kickoff, make sure to use the links on this page to get the best Thursday Night Football sportsbook promos.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

There are few options as impressive as ESPN BET when it comes to wagering on NFL action. The current ESPN BET promo code AMNY will provide a generous $1,000 First Bet Reset for Thursday Night Football bettors. With this promo applied, any first bet that loses will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. That means the new user is guaranteed to either win their first wager on ESPN BET or get back an equal amount if it loses (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. Do note it is required for users to enter the promo code AMNY at sign-up in order to secure the full $1,000 welcome offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches

Thursday Night Football bettors can score a bonus that will last from now all the way through this weekend’s matchups when they sign-up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code linked above. The promo offer will unlock up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the user’s first ten days on the Fanatics platform. After successfully claiming the offer, any first bet of the day will be matched (up to $100) for each of the user’s first ten days on Fanatics Sportsbook. In total, this welcome offer provides up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

The Caesars Sportsbook brand name is well-established, and it’s a reliable option for Week 5 Thursday Night Football bettors. Eligible users can click the linked offer above and sign-up to get a $1,000 First Bet on Caesars that will ensure a fast start. With this promo applied, any first bet that loses will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. In other words, the Caesars Sportsbook promo leaves the new user with two outcomes, both positive: win their first bet or get a complete refund (up to $1,000).

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM currently features one of the most valuable Thursday Night Football sportsbook promos in the online betting industry. Using the BetMGM promo linked above, new users can get a tantalizing $1,500 First Bet Offer that allows for an aggressive first wager. After activating this promo, new users can bet with confidence knowing that any first bet on BetMGM that is lost will be paid back an equal value to the stake (up to $1,500). There’s really no way to lose when you sign-up with BetMGM so make sure to score the offer for tonight’s doubleheader.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel is another great option for Thursday Night Football bettors as they can place a small wager and score a profitable reward of bonus bets. Using the current FanDuel promo code, new players will receive an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (if their first bet wins). With just a simple $5+ winning wager required to activate the $200 reward, this offer is extremely user-friendly thanks to its low-risk nature. So before the games get underway this evening make sure to get the welcome offer from FanDuel for easy access to a $200 bonus.