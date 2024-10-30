World Series betting promos: Best Dodgers-Yankees Game 5 offers

The Yankees and the Dodgers will continue their best-of-seven series with Game 5 in The Bronx, New York this evening. As fans prepare for the action to resume, eligible users can secure a variety of World Series betting promos by clicking the linked offers on this page.

The Dodgers could clinch the series tonight, while the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles. Make sure to get all the best sportsbook offers with the bonus codes detailed below.

World Series betting promos: Best offers for Yankees-Dodgers

World Series Betting Promos Offer Details Promo Code BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500 bet365 Sportsbook $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset AMNY Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First bet on Caesars AMNY1000 DraftKings Sportsbook $200 in Bonus Bets instantly No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook $150 in Bonus Bets + NBA League Pass No Code Needed

The Yankees are still alive after a Game 4 win, which put the series score at 3-1, with the Dodgers still firmly in control. Game 5 goes down this evening from Yankee Stadium, and before the action begins eligible users can click the linked offers on this page to get the best World Series betting promos.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Sportsbook has one of the most valuable World Series betting promos for new users, as they can secure a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer by clicking the link on this page. The BetMGM promo code guarantees a fast start as new users will have up to $1,500 in bonus bets backing if their first wager loses. That means new users on BetMGM are guaranteed to either win their first bet or get a complete refund (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

bet365 Sportsbook: $200 in Bonus Bets or $1K First Bet Safety Net

The bet365 bonus code allows new players to choose their welcome bonus from two impressive options. The first is an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. As a fully guaranteed offer, new users will receive the $200 in bonus bets whether they win or lose their $5+ qualifying bet. The other option from the bet365 bonus is a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net that provides (up to $1,000) in bonus bets if the user loses their first wager. No matter how new users choose, they are guaranteed to start with a great bonus on bet365.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

ESPN BET is a great platform for World Series bettors, and new users can get a fantastic welcome bonus when they sign-up with the offer above. The ESPN BET promo code AMNY unlocks a $1,000 First Bet Reset for new players that guarantees a positive result from the user’s initial wager. With this promo applied, any first bet that is lost will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets equal to the value of the lost wager. That means new players will either win their first bet, or get a complete reset up to $1,000 in bonus bets. New players must enter the promo code AMNY at registration to claim the welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet Bonus

New users on Caesars Sportsbook can get a terrific welcome bonus for wagering on Game 5 of the World Series when they sign-up with the link above. The current Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks a $1,000 First Bet Bonus that makes sure new bettors get started in the right direction. With this Caesars promo applied, any first bet that is lost will be paid back in equal value of the lost wager (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook: $200 in bonus bets instantly

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular platforms in the country, and it’s a great option to get a World Series betting promo. The current DraftKings promo code unlocks an offer for new players to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly. This promo code offer is fully guaranteed and paid out instantly, so new users won’t need to wait for the result of their qualifying bet. As soon as they sign-up and place a $5+ wager, DraftKings will instantly award $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: $150 in bonus bets + NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook is another great option for Game 5 World Series bettors, and the new user promo code is a big reason why. The linked FanDuel promo code on this page unlocks an offer for new users to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins) + 3 months of NBA League Pass. This promo only requires new users to win a $5+ qualifying first bet on FanDuel to get $150 in bonus bets awarded to their account. Additionally, the FanDuel promo code is currently providing 3 months of free access to NBA League Pass.