20 Yankees game will air exclusively on Amazon Prime this season

The Yankees are back on Amazon Prime for another season, with the ballclub airing 20 games exclusively on the streaming platform this season.

It will be one less game than the 21 that aired on Amazon Prime last season.

For Yankees fans to watch the game, a Prime video membership is required and the games that air on the streaming service are a mix of Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games. The first game scheduled to air on Amazon Prime is the Bombers’ April 4 game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The deal replaced what used to be a package of games that were broadcast on over-the-air channel WPIX-TV. The Yankees’ regular broadcast crew is part of the Streaming only games.

The news likely won’t sit well with some Yankees fans or baseball fans in general, who have been hit over the head with additional costs in recent years to watch all 162 games of their favorite teams. I’m addition to Amazon, a Yankees fan would need to pay for Apple+ and Peacock along with a traditional sports TV package to watch every game this season.

However, it is another sign of the changing times for sports broadcasting that has seemed to veer more and more into streaming. Major League Soccer is in the first year of a broadcast rights deal with Apple+ that is streaming only.

Full Yankees Amazon Prime schedule

Tuesday, April 4 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 vs. Seattle Mariners – 7 p.m.

Friday, June 30 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 vs. Chicago Cubs – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Tampa Bay Rays – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 4 vs. Houston Astros – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Atlanta – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 18 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Boston Red Sox – 1:30 p.m

Friday, September 1 vs. Houston Astros – 8 p.m.

Monday, September 11 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13 vs. Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com