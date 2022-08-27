2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Odds, Predictions, How to Watch

We’re back from the F1 summer break with this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Last time we saw an F1 race, Mercedes was finishing with their second straight double podium finish. Mercedes has pulled within 40 points of Ferrari for 2nd place in the Constructor Standings; although Red Bull has now built up a 97-point lead over Ferrari and seems to be cruising to a second straight championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen also now leads Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 80 points in the Driver Standings, with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez only five points behind Leclerc in third. Mercedes’ George Russell has moved into fourth place 15 points behind Perez, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounds out the top five, just two points behind Russell.

The biggest news as we head into the Belgian Grand Prix is that many drivers, including Ver Stappen, Leclerc, and Lando Norris will be starting at the back of the grid after receiving penalties for taking extra power units.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher will all start at the back of the grid on Sunday More to follow…#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/0DaGY543I3 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 26, 2022

Earlier in the summer, we saw Carlos Sainz take a back-of-the-grid penalty for the same reason ahead of the French Grand Prix. He would go on to finish 5th in that race.

The penalties will give an edge to Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who has five straight podium finishes and is still looking for his first win of the season. However, the penalties will also mean that the fastest cars on the track will be trying to make up ground with constant passes, which should make for good viewing.

The course at Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most famous in all of F1. It’s the longest track in the sport and is surrounded by hilly forest, which adds to the mystique but often leads to bad weather.

Spa has also seen a few vicious crashes, including a fatal crash involving Anthoine Hubert in an F2 race in 2019. The previous issues have led to renovations that added gravel traps in and resurfaced some of the track areas to prevent dangerous turns, add more run-off areas, and make the circuit easier on the tires.

Historically, Spa has been one of the most demanding circuits on tires and features high lateral loads throughout the course. Many are expecting that this could lead to Spa being a two-stop race, especially since tires seem to be wearing down quicker this year than they have in years past due to the new design and performance of this year’s cars.

In driver news, Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren have agreed to part ways after this season, and Haas has already confirmed having an interest in bringing Ricciardo in for the 2023 season. As a pending free agent, Ricciardo will obviously be hoping to have a good performance this weekend to entice the other teams.

The final big story at the Belgian Grand Prix is simply that it might be the last one. The contract between the Spa circuit and F1 ends after this year, which means it is not a given that it will be a part of the 2023 schedule. Since the 2021 race here last year was so uneventful, F1 may want to see a strong race in 2022 to ensure that the circuit remains on the schedule.

Belgian Grand Prix TV, how to watch

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Race

Date: Sunday, August 28th

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

2022 Belgian Grand Prix Odds

Driver Odds to Win Odds to Finish Top Three Odds to Finish Top Six Odds to Finish Top Ten Carlos Sainz Jr. +275 -190 -600 -700 Lewis Hamilton +275 -200 -600 -700 Max Verstappen +300 -175 -550 -600 George Russell +550 +100 -550 -600 Sergio Perez +750 +130 -500 -550 Charles Leclerc +850 +130 -450 -500 Fernando Alonso +8000 +1600 +120 -450 Lando Norris +15000 +2200 +225 -280 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 +5000 +300 -110 Sebastian Vettel +30000 +6500 +500 +120 Lance Stroll +30000 +6500 +500 +120 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +20000 +2500 +300 Valtteri Bottas +90000 +13000 +900 +125 Pierre Gasly +90000 +13000 +900 +150 Mick Schumacher +90000 +25000 +4000 +350 Esteban Ocon +90000 +13000 +650 -125 Guanyu Zhou +90000 +15000 +1600 +250 Alex Albon +90000 +20000 +2500 +275 Nicholas Latifi +900000 +30000 +13000 +1600 Kevin Magnussen +90000 +13000 +900 +150

Belgian Grand Prix Top Picks

Lewis Hamilton to win (+275)

The penalties to Verstappen and Leclerc really made this race wide open. Hamilton and Sainz seem like the betting favorites now since it will take a lot for the aforementioned penalized drivers to make up ground on everybody. If I’m choosing between Hamilton and Sainz, I have to go with Hamilton. Sainz and Ferrari have had issues closing races all season, and I feel like Hamilton can taste his first win of the year.

If you do choose to bet this, the +275 odds means that, if you bet $100, you will see a $275 profit if Hamilton were to win.

Esteban Ocon Finishes Top-Ten (-125)

This would normally be a lock since Ocon has finished top ten in five of his last six races (he was a DNF in England). However, Ocon is also starting at the back of the grid due to penalties, so we’re getting better odds here. Unlikely Leclerc and Verstappen who are trying to win the race, Ocon only needs to move up 10 spots for this bet to hit. Given how the Alpine cars have been driving of late, this is a pick I like.

Ocon’s -125 odds for top ten mean that you need to bet $125 to see a $100 profit, which I still think makes this an attractive bet.

Belgian Grand Prix Darkhorse Pick

Max Verstappen to win (+300)

Yes, Verstappen will be starting on the back of the grid, but he is also likely to be the fastest car and the most aggressive driver. Given how many weird races occur at Spa, it wouldn’t be crazy for weather or safety cars to make it easier for Verstappen to make up ground from the back. Only now, you’re getting the best driver on the circuit at far better betting odds.

Fernando Alonso to finish top six (+120)

We already covered that the Alpine’s have been looking strong in recent weeks, and Alonso has been hovering around the top six for the last few races, finishing inside twice. Now he gets a clearer runway since Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon, and Lando Norris, who all usually challenge for top six, are all starting from the back of the grid. That gives Alonso a headstart I think he can make good use of given his recent form.