2022 French Open Semi-Finals: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks, and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into the semi-finals, with the Women’s Semis taking place on Thursday. While there are no American men left in the tournament draw, there is one American woman left to vie for the title, and we’ll see her in action today.

As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

How to Watch:

Date: Thursday, June 2nd

Thursday, June 2nd Channel: NBC, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel

2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – June 2nd

9:00 AM ET (1) Iga Swiatek (20) Daria Kasatkina Best Bet: Under 18.5 games (-120) Heading into her quarter-final match, Kasatkina hadn’t lost more than three games in any set during the entire tournament. However, she survived a bit of a fight, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6. Swiatek, on the other hand, dominated American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2. Swiatek is a tremendous returner of serves and Kasatkina is not a strong server, so the Russian could be on the run pretty much all match. Since Kasatkina is not a player with a ton of power, this matchup is going to be tough for her because Swiatek will cover the court well and force Kasatkina into mistakes. I know the Russian has a very good career record on clay, but I just don’t think she has the ability to strike fear into the number one seed.

10:30 AM ET Martina Trevisan (18) Coco Gauff

Best Bet: Over 20.5 Games (-110)

On the surface, you might look at Trevisan being un-ranked and think that Gauff will have an easy path to the finals, but that could be a bit short-sighted. The Italian is playing great tennis in the 2022 French Open, dropping only one set, which was a lost tie-breaker in her quarter-final match against Leylah Fernandez.

She has a tremendous ability to return serve and, at 28-years-old, has ten years of experience on Gauff, which could be crucial since neither woman has ever made it this far in a Grand Slam before.

That being said, Coco Gauff is playing phenomenal tennis. While she has always shown a strong serve, her defensive game has gone to another level in Roland Garros. Part of that is because of the slower surface which has slowed down her pace and cut down on unforced errors, but it’s also attributed to her maturity as a player.

Either way, I expect this to be a tightly contested match as I don’t think Trevisan is going to easily roll over in potentially her best ever chance to reach a Grand Slam final.