2022 French Open Semi-Finals: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks, and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into the semi-finals, with the Women’s Semis taking place on Thursday. While there are no American men left in the tournament draw, there is one American woman left to vie for the title, and we’ll see her in action today.
As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.
Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:
- Moneyline: who will win the match
- Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?
- Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?
- Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?
How to Watch:
- Date: Thursday, June 2nd
- Channel: NBC, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel
2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – June 2nd
|
9:00 AM ET
|(1) Iga Swiatek
|(20) Daria Kasatkina
Best Bet: Under 18.5 games (-120)
Heading into her quarter-final match, Kasatkina hadn’t lost more than three games in any set during the entire tournament. However, she survived a bit of a fight, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6. Swiatek, on the other hand, dominated American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2.
Swiatek is a tremendous returner of serves and Kasatkina is not a strong server, so the Russian could be on the run pretty much all match. Since Kasatkina is not a player with a ton of power, this matchup is going to be tough for her because Swiatek will cover the court well and force Kasatkina into mistakes.
I know the Russian has a very good career record on clay, but I just don’t think she has the ability to strike fear into the number one seed.
|
10:30 AM ET
|Martina Trevisan
|(18) Coco Gauff
