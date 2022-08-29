2022 US Open: Monday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, and more

The time has finally come. The 2022 US Open will kick off today at 11 a.m. ET, and we’re here to help give you all the information you need to watch and bet on the event.

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow:

Date Time (ET) Round TV channel Mon., Aug. 29 Noon – 7 p.m. First round ESPN 7 – 11 p.m. First round ESPN/ESPN2 Tue., Aug. 30 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. First round ESPN 7 – 11 p.m. First round ESPN/ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the day will begin with the number one ranked Men’s player Daniil Medvedev against 24-year-old American Stefan Kozlov. Andy Murray will also be playing right at 11 a.m., as will 29th-ranked American Tommy Paul.

The morning session will also feature 12th-ranked American woman Coco Gauff, rising American men’s player Maxime Cressy, a comeback from Switzerland’s Stan Warwinka, a showdown between American Madison Brengle and Wimbledon runner-up On Jabeur, and 10th-ranked American man Taylor Fritz.

The night session will feature Wimbledon men’s runner-up Nick Kyrgios as well as tennis legend Serena Williams, in what could be the last tournament of her storied career.

How to bet on the US Open:

If you choose to bet on the US Open you should use our sportsbook sign-up offers above as a way to earn even more money. The early rounds of major tournaments offer many great betting opportunities, and when you bet on tennis you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Monday, August 29th

11:00 a.m. ET F. Cerundolo [24] F. Cerundolo [24]

A. Murray A. Murray Best Bet: Cerundolo (+120) Andy Murray is not the same tennis player he was in his prime. At 35 years old he’s a little slower and doesn’t have the power/stamina that he used to. That will be tough against 24-year-old Francisco Cerundolo, who looked good at Wimbledon and has a solid overall game.

11:00 a.m. ET

Y. Nishioka Y. Nishioka A. Davidovich Fokina A. Davidovich Fokina Best Bet: Nishioka (+120) This one is simply that Nishioka comes in playing good tennis in the US Open tune-up tournaments and Davidovich Fokina does not. The favorite is just 4-10 on hard courts in 2022, so while Nishioka is not a “sexy” pick, I think it’s a solid one.

11:00 a.m. ET

Z. Zhang Z. Zhang T. van Rijthoven T. van Rijthoven Best Bet: Zhang (-163) Tim van Ritjthoven has never won a main draw match on a hardcourt service in his career. Read that again. NEVER. Even though Zhang is a qualifier, I’ll take my chances here.

12:15 p.m. ET M. Fucsovics M. Fucsovics M. Cressy [30] M. Cressy [30] Best Bet: Cressy (-270) I’m not sure why these odds have come down from -300, but I’ll take it. Cressy is an up-and-coming American player who is seeded in this tournament and plays very well on hard courts. I’ll back him here.

1:00 p.m. ET

B. Shelton B. Shelton N. Borges N. Borges Best Bet: Shelton (-250) That’s BEN Shelton, by the way, not BLAKE Shelton. Shelton is a young, exciting American college student who I think can have a bit of a coming-out party here at the US Open.