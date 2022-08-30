2022 US Open: Tuesday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, and more

We had a wild first day at the 2022 US Open yesterday. American title hopeful Taylor Fritz was upset in the first round, as were two of the top-10 women in the tournament, while two American qualifiers posted the biggest wins of their career to advance to the second round. Oh yeah, and Serena Williams advanced and will postpone her retirement at least one more day.

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow:

Date Time (ET) Round TV channel Tues., Aug. 30 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. First round ESPN 7 – 11 p.m. First round ESPN/ESPN2 Wed., Aug. 31 Noon – 7 p.m. First round ESPN 7 – 11 p.m. First round ESPN/ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest matches of the day will be Venus Williams against Alison Van Uytvanck on Arthur Ashe around 2 p.m., and men’s title contender Carlos Alcaraz taking on talented young Argentinian Sebastian Baez. Plus Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Frances Taifoe, and John Isner all of their first-round match-ups and ninth-ranked men’s player Andrey Rublev makes his return.

The night session will feature Rafael Nadal, the US Open title defense of Emma Raducanu, plus a showdown between American Jack Sock and 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman, and the main event draw between former world number one Noami Osaka against 19th-seeded American Danielle Collins.

How to bet on the US Open:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Tuesday, August 30th

Best Bet: Rublev -7.5 games (-126) It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rublev at a Grand Slam, so maybe we’ve forgotten just how dominant he can be. He’s 23-3 this year against opponents outside the top-50 (like Djere), and he has the power to dictate the pace on the hard courts. Djere has never advanced out of the first round of the US Open other than one retirement, so I can’t see him keeping this one overly close. Best Bet: Eubanks ML (-122) When Christopher Eubanks is on the court, it’s hard to miss him. The 6’7″ 26-year-old from Georgia casts a long shadow. However, his recent run of good play has also been noticeable, as he advances through qualifying to reach the 2022 US Open Draw. His opponent, Pedro Martinez is just 5-6 on hard courts this year and 14-18 on hard courts in his career. He’s also entering the tournament off a straight-set loss to 115th-ranked American Steve Johnson, so he is not playing his best tennis at this juncture. Best Bet: Otte +2.5 sets (-110) Oscar Otte comes in as the big underdog here, and I do believe that he will lose this match. However, I think it will be closer than some expect. These two just played at Indian Wells a few months ago and went to three sets in a best of three . Otte has a big serve, which will help him here on the fast courts at the US Open. Given their past tough matches and the court conditions leading us to a tight match, I’m going to back Otte to keep this close.

Best Bet: Couacaud +7.5 games (-144)

You won’t find a trendier player in the men’s draw than Born Coric. The former world number 12 missed a lot of time due to injury, but returned to the tour earlier this year and then went on a rampage just a few weeks ago in Cincinnati. In that tournament, he beat Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Rafael Nadal.

However, before that, he was really struggling. I’m just not sure I can lay so many games based on the success of one tournament. Especially against a player like Enzo Couacaud, who is mentally sound and really well-rounded. Couacaud may not have the big serve and forehand we come to love at the US Open, but I think he can make things tough for Coric, who is riding high on momentum but has a summer full of inconsistent tennis.

Best Bet: Fognini ML (+110)

Fognini is the underdog but comes into the 2022 US Open playing really strong tennis. He hasn’t won many of the tune-up tournaments, but he has gone toe-to-toe with some of the top players on the tour, battling with both Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune despite ultimately falling short.

Aslan Karatsev is not Rublev or Rune. He makes a lot of unforced errors and comes into the tournament having lost six games in a row. I’m riding the hot form here to an upset of sorts.

Best Bet: Niemeier ML (+125)

Sofia Kenin has been battling an ankle injury and just returned to play in late July, so it’s a bit surprising to see her as a favorite here. Especially since Jule Niemeier reaches the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and comes into this match ranked 108th, which is better than Kenin’s ranking of 265th. Since returning, Kenin is 2-4 on the hardcourt circuit, so it’s hard to lay money with her today.

Best Bet: Sock +4.5 games (-120)

Jack Sock is not playing great tennis; we can be honest about that. He recently lost to Tommy Paul and Maxime Cressy and fell out of the top 100. However, Sock is the former 8th-ranked player in the world, and he has had success at the US Open, reaching the third round in 2021 before retiring against Alexander Zverev.

Sock has nothing to lose here and will come into the night session looking to make a statement against an opponent in Diego Schwartzman who is not playing great tennis. The was knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon and is just 4-4 in the hard court circuit leading up to the US Open. I think Sock will use the crowd and help to keep this close, maybe even pulling off a big win.

