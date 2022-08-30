2022 US Open: Wednesday viewing guide, schedule, best bets, and more

We had an action-packed first two days at the 2022 US Open. On Monday, American title hopeful Taylor Fritz was upset in the first round, as were two of the top-10 women in the tournament. However, Serena Williams advanced and postponed her retirement at least one more day, and three American male qualifiers advanced to the second round. Then on Tuesday, Williams’ sister Venus was knocked out in the first round of the tournament, while heavy favorite Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek cruised to first-round victories.

How to Watch

The US Open will be carried exclusively by ESPN in the United States. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. or Noon each day and will continue until the end of the night session, approximately around 11 p.m. Here is the schedule for today and tomorrow:

Wed., Aug. 31 Noon-7 p.m. Second round ESPN 7-11 p.m. Second round ESPN2 Thu., Sept. 1 Noon-6 p.m. Second round ESPN 6-7 p.m. Second round ESPN2 7-11 p.m. Second round ESPN2

What to Watch For:

You can see the whole schedule of play here. However, the biggest storylines of the day session will be Andy Murray against American qualifier Emilio Nava, fellow American qualifiers Brandon Holt and J.J. Wolf looking to keep their run of luck going, as well as second-round matches for Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Tommy Paul.

The night session will be all about Serena Williams again as she faces off against 2nd-ranked Anett Kontaveit. However, there will also be a great match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and rising British star Jack Draper, plus a performance by men’s number one Daniil Medvedev.

How to bet on the US Open:

If you choose to bet on the US Open you should use our sportsbook sign-up offers above as a way to earn even more money. The early rounds of major tournaments offer many great betting opportunities, and when you bet on tennis you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

who will win the match Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

how many total games will one player win by? Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

how many sets will one player win by? Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

2022 US Open Schedule and Best Bets – Wednesday, August 31st

Best Bet: Samsonova ML (-160)

Leylah Fernandez is a bit of a darling here because of her deep run at the US Open last year, but it’s important not to conflate last year with this year. Fernandez has played only four matches since the French Open due to lingering foot issues. She’s 2-2 in those four matches and just doesn’t look as confident and spry as she was when we saw her at full strength. Meanwhile, Samsonova has a massive serve and is on an 11-match winning streak. You can take the ML, but the odds are continuing to grow, so you can also take Samsonova -2.5 games if you feel confident.

Best Bet: de Minaur -7.5 games (-110)

The Chilean faithful will be out and loud for Garin, who had a really nice first-round victory over Jiri Lehecka 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-1. However, the 18th-seeded Australian will be another level of challenge. de Minaur is 3-1 against Garin in their careers, even though it was Garin who knocked him out of Wimbledon after de Minaur blew a two-sets-to-none lead. He will certainly be looking for revenge here and has been in strong form coming into the tournament.

Best Bet: Kuzmova +5.5 games (-150)

I watched the first set of that Shelby Rogers match live and was shocked that she came back to win. Yes, she controlled her service matches, which is something you like to see. However, she seemed defensive in the return game and only hit 23 winners in comparison with 45 unforced errors. She simply didn’t really play great tennis, so it’s tough to back this many games against Kuzmova, who served really well in her first-round upset over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Best Bet: Draper +4.5 games (-120)

This will be a really exciting match during the night session with two talented young players. Auger-Aliassime made the quarterfinals in the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open and has the ability to make a deep run in this tournament. But the 20-year-old Draper is a rising star for Britain on the ATP Tour. He’s in tremendous form coming into this tournament and defeated a tough challenger in Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday. I’m not sure Draper can outright win this, but I think it will be a really close match.

Best Bet: Williams +3.5 games (-120)

Kontaveit is just 11-10 overall since the February loss to Iga Swiatek and just 5-5 on the hard court circuit this summer. She recently battled COVID and has mentioned post-COVID fatigue as part of the reason for her lack of success. The match on Wednesday will be in hot, humid conditions, and in front of a very unfriendly audience who will be cheering as loudly as humanly possible for Serena. Fatigue could play a huge factor in this match and with Serena playing for her career, I think she can keep this close, if not pull off the upset.

