2024 Super Bowl odds and best bets heading into the offseason

With the 2022-23 NFL season completed and behind us, it’s time to turn around attention to 2024. While, for many, that means thinking about free agent signings and the draft, for bettors, it can mean taking a look at the 2024 Super Bowl odds to see if there might be an edge we can find.

While much will obviously change in the offseason, we still have a good sense of which teams will be among the elite and which stars have a chance to carry their team deep into the postseason. So let’s dive into the 2024 Super Bowl odds and see if anything stands out.

2024 Super Bowl Odds

Team Odds to win Chiefs +600 Bills +700 49ers +800 Bengals +900 Eagles +900 Cowboys +1400 Ravens +2200 Chargers +2200 Jets +2800 Jaguars +2800 Lions +3000 Dolphins +3000 Broncos +3000 Packers +3000 Giants +4000

Odds courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook, click here to see up-to-date odds.

Favorites

The favorites all make sense here. The Chiefs (+600) is atop the throne as we head into the offseason, which is only right for the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have hosted five straight AFC title games, so it would make sense to bet on the Chiefs at these odds, but I want to make sure Reid is for sure coming back next year before I place that bet.

The other four teams in this early favorites tier are the three other teams that played in the Conference Championship Round (Eagles, 49ers, Bengals), as well as the Bills (+700), who were this year’s pre-season betting favorite and should get a healthy Von Miller and a fully healthy Josh Allen at the start of the season.

A case can be made for all of these teams, but the Eagles (+900) have tons of free agents on the defensive side of the ball, so I feel less confident putting my money on them at this juncture until we can see how they replace those players. Similarly, I need to pause on making any bets on the 49ers (+800) until I know what they’re doing at quarterback.

Contenders

The Chargers (+2200) and Ravens (+2200) will always be contenders because of Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, but both of these teams have major flaws. Of the two, I’m more inclined to back the Chargers, especially with the hiring of Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator. He could unlock another level of Herbert and make this offense truly dangerous.

The Jaguars (+2800) and Jets (+2800) are two of the biggest risers when compared to last year’s pre-season Super Bowl odds. Jacksonville is clearly a team on the rise with Trevor Lawrence taking another step in his development under Doug Pederson. They have to improve their pass rush, but they gave the Chiefs a run for their money in the postseason and could easily be a deep playoff team next season.

The Jets’ odds are almost entirely contingent on who they have at quarterback. The young talent on this team is clear, especially since they had both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, they cannot survive another season with Zach Wilson or a veteran retread at quarterback. Early indications make them a frontrunner for Aaron Rodgers which would likely see their odds rise even higher.

Given the uncertainty, the Jets are a risky bet right now, but if you believe Rodgers is coming to New York then now would be the time to take the chance at these odds.

Dark Horse

The Lions (+3000) are another major riser this year, with Dan Campbell doing tremendous work to turn that team around. Given their division has major question marks, they could easily challenge for the NFC North title and give themselves a chance to make a run in the postseason, but that defense needs to get much better for them to have a real shot.

The Dolphins (+3000) are another dark-horse Super Bowl team after they proved capable of putting together a scary offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Their defense should get a boost from the hiring of Vic Fangio, but the long-term health concerns for Tua Tagovailoa are a real concern when placing this bet.

The Giants (+4000) seem a little disrespected given that they made a playoff run but have worse odds than the Broncos, Packers, and Lions. If they are able to bring back both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and add some more talent to the offensive line and receiving room, this could be a surprise team next year as well.

For more NFL coverage like these Super Bowl odds, visit amNY Sports