2023-24 NHL season preview: Stanley Cup odds, predictions, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A new NHL season is here and we at amNewYork are here to get you ready for the next eight months of thrilling races, remarkable play, and awe-inspiring performances.

The Vegas Golden Knights currently hold the NHL’s throne as defending Stanley Cup champions, but the summer has provided ample opportunity for championship hopefuls to force an abdication at the top of the hockey world.

Here’s a look at our 2023-24 season predictions including division winners and how we see the playoffs panning out.

Metropolitan Division predictions

Carolina Hurricanes (M1, East 1) New Jersey Devils (M2) New York Rangers (M3) New York Islanders (WC1) Pittsburgh Penguins Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers

This is the year the Hurricanes should put it all together. Andrei Svechnikov is back healthy to lead the attack in front of a defense that should be one of the very best in hockey. It boils down to goaltending and a healthy Frederik Andersen (which is a big if) is good enough to back a legitimate Stanley Cup threat. The Devils are even more dangerous with Tyler Toffoli and a young core that will be a menace in the Metro for years to come while the Rangers are clearly the third-best team in the division. The No. 4 spot and a Wild Card berth comes down to the Islanders and Penguins — and the Islanders have the defense and goaltending to take the edge.

Atlantic Division predictions

Toronto Maple Leafs (A1, East 2) Florida Panthers (A2) Buffalo Sabres (A3) Boston Bruins (WC2) Tampa Bay Lightning Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens

Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi add a physical edge to a talented Maple Leafs team that has needed a bit more grit in recent years. They’re more than dangerous enough to win this division, especially with the Bruins losing Patrice Bergeron and a regression seemingly around the corner. Can their goaltending tandem be as good as it was last year?

They’re still good enough to get into the playoffs, but the Panthers are the defending Eastern Conference champions and the young, up-and-coming Sabres could finally end a lengthy postseason drought this season. Consider this our bold prediction as they’ll push the powerhouse Lightning — without Andrei Vasilevskiy — out of the playoffs.

Central Division predictions

Colorado Avalanche (C1, West 2) Dallas Stars (C2) Minnesota Wild (C3) Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks Arizona Coyotes

This is the weakest division in hockey, but it will still be a two-horse race with two dangerous clubs in the Avalanche and Stars. Dallas added Matt Duchene to add to an already menacing forward group that could very well be the top-scoring team in all of hockey. But the Avalanche are still a major threat even without Gabriel Landeskog.

Pacific Division predictions

Edmonton Oilers (P1, West 1) Vegas Golden Knights (P2) Los Angeles Kings (P3) Seattle Kraken (WC1) Calgary Flames (WC2) Vancouver Canucks Anaheim Ducks San Jose Sharks

This could be one of the most exciting division races in recent memory with the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on a precarious perch. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are remarkable enough to not only win a division but make a run at the Western Conference crown. But the Los Angeles Kings have gotten even better, adding Pierre-Luc Dubois to a stable of centers that also features Anze Kopitar and Philip Danault.

NHL Eastern Conference playoff predictions

1st Round

Hurricanes def. Bruins

Devils def. Rangers

Maple Leafs def. Islanders

Panthers def. Sabres

2nd Round

Hurricanes def. Devils

Maple Leafs def. Panthers

Eastern Conference Final

Hurricanes def. Maple Leafs

NHL Western Conference playoff predictions

1st Round

Oilers def. Flames

Kings def. Golden Knights

Avalanche def. Kraken

Stars def. Wild

2nd Round

Oilers def. Kings

Stars def. Avalanche

Eastern Conference Final

Oilers def. Stars

Stanley Cup Final prediction

Carolina Hurricanes def. Edmonton Oilers

2024 NHL Stanley Cup odds

Carolina Hurricanes +800

New Jersey Devils +900

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Edmonton Oilers +1000

Colorado Avalanche +1000

Vegas Golden Knights +1200

New York Rangers +1300

Dallas Stars +1400

Florida Panthers +1600

Boston Bruins +1600

Tampa Bay Lightning +2000

Los Angeles Kings +2200

Pittsburgh Penguins +2800

Calgary Flames +3000

Minnesota Wild +3000

Buffalo Sabres +3500

Seattle Kraken +3500

Ottawa Senators +4000

New York Islanders +5000

Winnipeg Jets +5000

Vancouver Canucks +6000

Nashville Predators +7500

Detroit Red Wings +7500

Washington Capitals +8000

St. Louis Blues +8000

Arizona Coyotes +13000

Columbus Blue Jackets +15000

Philadelphia Flyers +15000

Chicago Blackhawks +20000

Montreal Canadiens +25000

San Jose Sharks +25000

Anaheim Ducks +25000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

