2023 NFL odds for division winners, Super Bowl LVIII champions, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The 2023 NFL season is finally here with the first weeks of September providing the fond expectancy for almost every team that this can finally be their year.

Of course, that isn’t the case for most involved. Those utilizing the sportsbooks in an attempt to gain an extra few dollars this year certainly already know that, too.

But as you start placing your wagers for the upcoming 2023 season, we want to make sure you have the full picture, so here are the current odds for some of the most bet-on topics around the NFL.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

Notable 2023 NFL odds

NFL odds to win NFC East, make playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles -135 (-500 to make playoffs) Dallas Cowboys +195 (-230 to make playoffs) New York Giants +900 (+160 to make playoffs) Washington Commanders +1300 (+300 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win NFC North, make playoffs

Detroit Lions +140 (-165 to make playoffs) Minnesota Vikings +290 (+115 to make playoffs) Chicago Bears +380 (+155 to make playoffs) Green Bay Packers +400 (+165 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win NFC South, make playoffs

New Orleans Saints +105 (-190 to make playoffs) Atlanta Falcons +200 (+105 to make playoffs) Carolina Panthers +500 (+205 to make playoffs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000 (+400 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win NFC West, make playoffs

San Francisco 49ers -190 (-450 to make playoffs) Seattle Seahawks +230 (-120 to make playoffs) Los Angeles Rams +1000 (+310 to make playoffs) Arizona Cardinals +3500 (+1100 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win AFC East, make playoffs

Buffalo Bills +120 (-265 to make playoffs) New York Jets +270 (-130 to make playoffs) Miami Dolphins +300 (-110 to make playoffs) New England Patriots +800 (+245 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win AFC North, make playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals +140 (-255 to make playoffs) Baltimore Ravens +235 (-170 to make playoffs) Cleveland Browns +400 (+115 to make playoffs) Pittsburgh Steelers +500 (+125 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win AFC South, make playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars -155 (-195 to make playoffs) Tennessee Titans +350 (+210 to make playoffs) Indianapolis Colts +600 (+350 to make playoffs) Houston Texans +800 (+475 to make playoffs)

NFL odds to win AFC West, make playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs -165 (-450 to make playoffs) Los Angeles Chargers +290 (-125 to make playoffs) Denver Broncos +600 (+180 to make playoffs) Las Vegas Raiders +1600 (+380 to make playoffs)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Philadelphia Eagles +650

Buffalo Bills +900

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1400

New York Jets +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Detroit Lions +2200

Miami Dolphins +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

Seattle Seahawks +3000

New Orleans Saints +3000

Jacksonville Jaguars +3000

Cleveland Browns +3500

Minnesota Vikings +3500

Denver Broncos +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

Chicago Bears +5000

Atlanta Falcons +6000

New England Patriots +6500

Green Bay Packers +6500

Washington Commanders +6500

New York Giants +6500

Las Vegas Raiders +8000

Los Angeles Rams +8000

Carolina Panthers +8000

Tennessee Titans +8000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10000

Indianapolis Colts +15000

Houston Texans +20000

Arizona Cardinals +40000

For more on the NFL, visit AMNY.com