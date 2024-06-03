2024 NBA Mock Draft: Alex Sarr goes No. 1, Knicks go with back-to-back frontcourt picks

For most of the league, it is officially NBA Mock Draft season as the 28 teams watching the Celtics and Mavericks battle it out for the Larry O’Brien Trophy from home look to start making the right moves to get into the championship picture.
The problem is that this is one of the weakest draft classes ever, at least that is how this group of prospects is being perceived.
Here is how we see the first round shaking out:
2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0
- Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr, PF/C, Perth Wildcats (NBL), France
- Washington Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg (France)
- Houston Rockets (From Nets): Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
- San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, PG, UConn
- Detroit Pistons: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
- Charlotte Hornets: Matas Buzelis, Point Forward, G League Ignite
- Portland Trail Blazers: Tidjane Salaun, PF, Cholet (France)
- San Antonio Spurs (From Raptors): Cody Williams, SG, Colorado
- Memphis Grizzlies: Dalton Knecht, SG/SF, Tennessee
- Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky
- Chicago Bulls: Nikola Topic, G, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (From Rockets): Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite
- Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, PG, Providence
- Portland Trail Blazers (From Warriors via Celtics & Grizzlies): Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor
- Miami Heat: Zach Edey, C, Purdue
- Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, PG, Duke
- Los Angeles Lakers: Tristan Da Silva, SF, Colorado
- Orlando Magic: Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke
- Toronto Raptors (From Pacers): Johnny Furphy, SG, Kansas
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George, SG, Miami (FL)
- New Orleans Pelicans (From Bucks): Isaiah Collier, PG, USC
- Phoenix Suns: Yves Missi, C, Baylor
- Milwaukee Bucks (From Pelicans): Carlton Carrington, PG, Pitt
- New York Knicks (From Mavericks): Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana
- New York Knicks: Bobi Klintman, PF, Sweden
- Washington Wizards (From Clippers via Mavericks & Thunder): Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
- Minnesota Timberwolves: Tyler Smith, SF, G League Ignite
- Denver Nuggets: Kevin McCullar Jr., SF, Kansas
- Utah Jazz (From Thunder via Raptors & Pacers): Adam Bona, C, UCLA
- Boston Celtics: Juan Nunez, PG, Spain