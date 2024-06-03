2024 NBA Mock Draft: Alex Sarr goes No. 1, Knicks go with back-to-back frontcourt picks

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields, right, and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum pose for photos after Tatum announced that the Hawks had won the first pick in the NBA draft, during the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

For most of the league, it is officially NBA Mock Draft season as the 28 teams watching the Celtics and Mavericks battle it out for the Larry O’Brien Trophy from home look to start making the right moves to get into the championship picture.

The problem is that this is one of the weakest draft classes ever, at least that is how this group of prospects is being perceived.

Here is how we see the first round shaking out:

2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0

Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr, PF/C, Perth Wildcats (NBL), France Washington Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg (France) Houston Rockets (From Nets): Donovan Clingan, C, UConn San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, PG, UConn Detroit Pistons: Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky Charlotte Hornets: Matas Buzelis, Point Forward, G League Ignite Portland Trail Blazers: Tidjane Salaun, PF, Cholet (France) San Antonio Spurs (From Raptors): Cody Williams, SG, Colorado Memphis Grizzlies: Dalton Knecht, SG/SF, Tennessee Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky Chicago Bulls: Nikola Topic, G, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) Oklahoma City Thunder (From Rockets): Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, PG, Providence Portland Trail Blazers (From Warriors via Celtics & Grizzlies): Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor Miami Heat: Zach Edey, C, Purdue Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, PG, Duke Los Angeles Lakers: Tristan Da Silva, SF, Colorado Orlando Magic: Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke Toronto Raptors (From Pacers): Johnny Furphy, SG, Kansas Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George, SG, Miami (FL) New Orleans Pelicans (From Bucks): Isaiah Collier, PG, USC Phoenix Suns: Yves Missi, C, Baylor Milwaukee Bucks (From Pelicans): Carlton Carrington, PG, Pitt New York Knicks (From Mavericks): Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana New York Knicks: Bobi Klintman, PF, Sweden Washington Wizards (From Clippers via Mavericks & Thunder): Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette Minnesota Timberwolves: Tyler Smith, SF, G League Ignite Denver Nuggets: Kevin McCullar Jr., SF, Kansas Utah Jazz (From Thunder via Raptors & Pacers): Adam Bona, C, UCLA Boston Celtics: Juan Nunez, PG, Spain

