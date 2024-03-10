Quantcast
Sports

2024 NFL Mock Draft based on latest odds: Sportsbooks pick Top 5

Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Mock Draft odds
Caleb Williams (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Combine is firmly in the rearview and the 2024 NFL Draft is just six weeks away.

A top-heavy quarterback class flanked by numerous highly-touted wide receivers and offensive linemen is creating the prospect of an offensive-heavy first round from Detroit.

The sportsbooks are only helping to confirm that notion with USC quarterback Caleb Williams the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears, who are preparing to revamp their offense with two top-10 picks next month. 

Both the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, who hold picks No. 2 and 3, are expected to foray into the quarterback market, as well. That might not bode well for the New York Giants, who hold the No. 6 pick and could very well look to draft a passer in hopes of moving on from Daniel Jones after the 2024 season.

At No. 4, the Arizona Cardinals will continue to ride with Kyler Murray, meaning the priority will be finding legitimate offensive weapons he can create long-term relationships moving forward. 

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, there’s some talent for Justin Herbert to work with but he doesn’t have the protection unit to keep him safe long enough to find them. 

Here are the latest projections on how the first round could shake out based on FanDuel.

2024 NFL Mock Draft based on odds

  1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC (-2000)
  2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (-140)
  3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (+130)
  4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (-230)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OL, Notre Dame (+340)

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

