2024 NFL Week 6 odds: Giants, Jets underdogs in home primetime matchups

Both the New York Giants and Jets enter their 2024 NFL Week 6 matchups as underdogs despite being home in primetime games.
Following their 29-20 victory over the Seahawks, the Giants (2-3) return home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) on Sunday Night Football. The Giants enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs to the Bengals, a line that many Giants fans would be happy to see at the beginning of the year.
Of the Giants five games thus far, four have been one-score games, and the Giants are 2-2
in such games. If they are to either keep it close or even beat Cincinnati, it will be up to the
defense to limit the production of their offensive weapons.
Personally, I like the Giants +3.5 based on the way their offense has performed over the last few weeks.
After falling to 2-3 after a difficult 23-17 loss to the Vikings, the New York Jets will return back home to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. As of Oct. 9, the Jets are two-point underdogs to the Bills, with the game determining sole possession of first place in
the AFC East.
Just days after the firing of former head coach Robert Saleh, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will make his head coaching debut against the Bills, and with a prime opportunity to jump back on the right foot, the Jets seem like a sneaky pick. However, I don’t think this is the day the Jets bounce back.
NFL Week 6 odds, courtesy of DraftKings
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: 49ers -3.5
- Over/Under: 49
- 49ers Moneyline: -185
- Seahawks Moneyline: +154
Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
- When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET
- Spread: Bears -2
- Over/Under: 44
- Jaguars Moneyline: +144
- Bears Moneyline: -135
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ravens -6.5
- Over/Under: 51.5
- Commanders Moneyline: +235
- Ravens Moneyline: -290
Houston Texans at New England Patriots
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texans -7
- Over/Under: 38
- Texans Moneyline: -325
- Patriots Moneyline: +260
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Eagles -9
- Over/Under: 42.5
- Browns Moneyline: +360
- Eagles Moneyline: -470
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Packers -5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Cardinals Moneyline: +190
- Packers Moneyline: -230
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Buccaneers -3.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
- Buccaneers Moneyline: -175
- Saints Moneyline: +145
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: Colts +1
- Over/Under: 43
- Colts Moneyline: -105
- Titans Moneyline: -115
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Over/Under: 36.5
- Steelers Moneyline: -166
- Raiders Moneyline: +140
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Over/Under: 35.5
- Chargers Moneyline: -148
- Broncos Moneyline: +124
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: Falcons -6
- Over/Under: 47
- Falcons Moneyline: -265
- Panthers Moneyline: +215
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: Lions -3
- Over/Under: 52
- Lions Moneyline: -155
- Cowboys Moneyline: +130
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
- When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 48
- Bengals Moneyline: -175
- Giants Moneyline: +145
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- When: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Over/Under: 41
- Bills Moneyline: -135
- Jets Moneyline: +114