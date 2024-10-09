2024 NFL Week 6 odds: Giants, Jets underdogs in home primetime matchups

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Both the New York Giants and Jets enter their 2024 NFL Week 6 matchups as underdogs despite being home in primetime games.

Following their 29-20 victory over the Seahawks, the Giants (2-3) return home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) on Sunday Night Football. The Giants enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs to the Bengals, a line that many Giants fans would be happy to see at the beginning of the year.

Of the Giants five games thus far, four have been one-score games, and the Giants are 2-2

in such games. If they are to either keep it close or even beat Cincinnati, it will be up to the

defense to limit the production of their offensive weapons.

Personally, I like the Giants +3.5 based on the way their offense has performed over the last few weeks.

After falling to 2-3 after a difficult 23-17 loss to the Vikings, the New York Jets will return back home to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. As of Oct. 9, the Jets are two-point underdogs to the Bills, with the game determining sole possession of first place in

the AFC East.

Just days after the firing of former head coach Robert Saleh, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich will make his head coaching debut against the Bills, and with a prime opportunity to jump back on the right foot, the Jets seem like a sneaky pick. However, I don’t think this is the day the Jets bounce back.

NFL Week 6 odds, courtesy of DraftKings

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Over/Under: 49

49ers Moneyline: -185

Seahawks Moneyline: +154

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Bears -2

Over/Under: 44

Jaguars Moneyline: +144

Bears Moneyline: -135

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Commanders Moneyline: +235

Ravens Moneyline: -290

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Texans -7

Over/Under: 38

Texans Moneyline: -325

Patriots Moneyline: +260

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Eagles -9

Over/Under: 42.5

Browns Moneyline: +360

Eagles Moneyline: -470

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Packers -5

Over/Under: 47.5

Cardinals Moneyline: +190

Packers Moneyline: -230

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Buccaneers Moneyline: -175

Saints Moneyline: +145

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Colts +1

Over/Under: 43

Colts Moneyline: -105

Titans Moneyline: -115

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Steelers -3

Over/Under: 36.5

Steelers Moneyline: -166

Raiders Moneyline: +140

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Spread: Chargers -3

Over/Under: 35.5

Chargers Moneyline: -148

Broncos Moneyline: +124

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Falcons -6

Over/Under: 47

Falcons Moneyline: -265

Panthers Moneyline: +215

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Spread: Lions -3

Over/Under: 52

Lions Moneyline: -155

Cowboys Moneyline: +130

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Over/Under: 48

Bengals Moneyline: -175

Giants Moneyline: +145

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: 41

Bills Moneyline: -135

Jets Moneyline: +114

For more NFL news, visit AMNY.com