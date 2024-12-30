Juan Soto, Mets headline top New York sports stories to watch in 2025

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new year is upon us, and in the New York sports scene, that means more promise and uncertainty.

Both New York baseball clubs are positioned to make championship runs while the Giants and Jets, once again, are stuck in the mud.

While their seasons are coming to a merciful end, the Knicks appear to be gearing up for something special in 2025.

Changes imminent for Giants

Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts did not help the Giants’ chances of getting the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL Draft, which would allow them to take any of the top-rated quarterbacks available.

With one game remaining, they currently hold the No. 3 pick, which could take them out of the running for both Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

A shallow talent pool at the quarterback position does not help the Giants, and neither does the uncertainty of who will make the selection in April. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat after another dismal year, though their futures with the franchise are not a package deal.

Rodgers’ future with Jets

While the Giants’ leadership picture is murky, the Jets are going to have a new general manager and head coach next season.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with Gang Green is largely dependent on who owner Woody Johnson brings in, though the future Hall-of-Famer has not done too much to suggest that he can be a viable option for a team that hopes to contend.

His two strong starts against the Dolphins and Jaguars were a mirage, especially after Sunday’s beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, in which he was benched in the fourth quarter following a two-interception day.

Can Soto put Mets over top?

The Mets’ run to the NLCS was a Cinderella story of sorts. Now, it feels like the bare minimum.

Steve Cohen and Davis Stearns doled out the largest contract in sports history to coax Juan Soto to move across town from the Yankees in a move that makes the Mets legitimate World Series contenders. He joins NL MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor atop an imposing lineup that still could have more reinforcements on the way, with Pete Alonso still wandering in free agency.

Of course, one signing cannot win a championship all on its own, and the Mets have taken the Stearns route to round out the rest of the roster — most notably the starting rotation. Instead of flashing big-time cash on a starter, New York brought back Sean Manaea, signed another reclamation project in Frankie Montas and will try to stretch ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes into a starter.

Success is anything but a given, especially considering the division the Mets are in. The Atlanta Braves, when healthy, are still legitimate World Series favorites, while the Philadelphia Phillies were the No. 1 seed in the National League in 2024.

Did the Yankees get better?

There was a six-week stretch where it looked like the sky was falling for the Yankees. After getting out-classed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, they then watched Soto sign across town with the Mets.

General manager Brian Cashman did well to cushion the blow, though, with an active offseason which should see the Yankees in contention for the AL pennant again in 2025.

He strengthened the top of the rotation by signing Max Fried, creating an imposing trio alongside Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. He also filled the void at first base by bringing on veteran Paul Goldschmidt after signing Cody Bellinger to play center. That allowed Aaron Juge to move to the right field, which was Soto’s former spot.

Knicks look legit

Rather than rest on the laurels of a second straight conference semifinal appearance, Knicks president Leon Rose shocked his team’s system by making a pair of blockbuster trades to acquire Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns over the summer.

After a slow start, particularly from Bridges, the Knicks are clicking on all cylinders. The former Net has hit his stride at MSG, making New York’s offense look nearly unstoppable ami a seven-game winning streak. He adds yet another star dimension to a lineup that has seen Towns start his Knicks career with MVP-caliber numbers while Jalen Brunson continues to provide the steady presence any contender needs.

This is as complete a team as the Knicks have ever had — one that could realistically break the franchise’s 55-year championship drought.