Sports Betting

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: top player props for Wild Card Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
Liam Jenkins Posted on
Geno Smith leads the Seahawks against the 49ers
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The battle between the 49ers and the Seahawks is always an exciting contest. Regardless of the quarterback, coach, coordinator, or any other variable, when these two teams get together, there are always fireworks. Their storied playoff history is always a fun walk down memory lane, but what about the road ahead?

The 49ers will be pinning their hopes on Brock Purdy, whose sensational growth has pushed a dominant defense into a very strong postseason position. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will want to ride the talents of Kenneth Walker II in the hopes that the Niners’ defense can be undone.

Seattle Seahawks (9-8) @ San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Game Details:

  • Location: Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, CA
  • Time: Saturday, January 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: FOX

Betting Stats:

  • MONEYLINE: SF ML (-475), SEA ML (+380)
  • SPREAD: SF -9
  • OVER/UNDER: 42

 

Top Player Props:

Christian McCaffrey – Under 74 rushing yards

McCaffrey is the obvious choice for anyone looking for a Niners prop bet, but I don’t think that’s a good thing. Realistically, Elijah Mitchell has 30 yards in each of his last 4 games, which may force McCaffrey out wide. We know the Niners like to be dynamic on offense and there’s no player more lethal as a receiving back than C-Mac.

McCaffrey will be a factor, but with heavy rain and wind on the horizon, I can see the Seahawks planning to stop the run with a stronger focus, which could also push the Niners to use him more as a receiving back.

He’ll be used as a rusher, sure, but I think there’s more balance this week as the Niners try to dictate the tempo and provide a very inexperienced QB with easy checkdowns.

Where to bet this Prop: you can get this one from FanDuel Sportsbook at the fantastic odds of -115

 

Kenneth Walker II – Anytime TD Scorer

Trusting Geno Smith in torrential rain and howling winds isn’t advisable and the Seahawks might have finally find their next bell-cow RB in Kenneth Walker. Despite his rookie season breakout, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since week 12.

With the conditions favoring a rushing-based offense, it would hardly be surprising to see Walker really being used with assertion down inside the 10 as opposed to risking passes.

Where to bet: this one’s on DraftKings at +130 odds. You can do better, but maybe throw it into a parlay and make some money.

 

Brock Purdy – Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Would there be anything more ‘Niners’ than trick plays involving getting Purdy rushing with the ball in his hands? He’s only rushed 22 times this season but does have a rushing touchdown to his name, and at +475 odds for an anytime rushing touchdown, it’s hardly the worst bet in the world.

Where to bet: you can get this for +475 on FanDuel Sportsbook

For more NFL bets, like this 49ers and Seahawks props article, visit amNY Sports

Brock Purdy and the 49ers take on the Seahawks in the playoffs
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey with offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, middle, as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

