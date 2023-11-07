Aaron Rodgers says ‘give me a few weeks’ as Jets’ 2023 playoff odds drop

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James found Aaron Rodgers after his team defeated the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday night.

“When you coming back?” James asked.

“Give me a few weeks,” Rodgers responded.

The speed of the 39-year-old quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL coincides with the Jets’ playoff hopes — there isn’t much hyperbole that comes with that statement, either.

After Rodgers’ season seemingly ended just four snaps into his Jets career in Week 1, Gang Green’s offense has been a non-factor with Zach Wilson under center. The No. 2 overall pick from 2021 once again did little to get New York’s sputtering offense going against the Chargers, completing 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

It was the fifth time in his last six games that he threw for fewer than 200 yards, which has done little for an unimpressive statline. Wilson has completed just 59.9% of his passes for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.

Meanwhile, the Jets have passed for the fewest yards in the NFL, remarkably enough, considering their in-stadium rivals, the Giants, have been forced to play Tommy DeVito at quarterback for five of their last eight quarters.

Under normal circumstances, living with Wilson for the rest of the way would be the reality for the Jets in 2023. But Rodgers’ experimental surgery not only ensures that his season isn’t over yet, but that he could get back on the field sooner rather than later.

With it comes the salvation of the Jets’ playoff hopes, which are obviously worsening each and every week with Wilson under center. But the reality is that they’re 4-4 and two games out of first place in the AFC East, meaning the playoffs are still very much attainable with their defense.

They’ll improve even more when Rodgers comes back.

