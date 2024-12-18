Should Aaron Rodgers be the Jets quarterback next season? Take our poll and tell us!

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) attempts a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The New York Jets once again find themselves amid a quarterback search after future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers failed to break the franchise’s generational slide and 14-year playoff drought.

The 41-year-old passer sputtered in his first full campaign with Gang Green after overcoming a season-ending Achilles injury last year after just four snaps. Instead of being the centerpiece of a team that finally got over the top and into the postseason, Rodgers and the Jets are 4-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention following a Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Given Rodger’s performance, should he stay or go? Take our poll.

The Jets have been nothing short of a disaster this season. Between October and November, they fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, meaning an entirely new leadership regime will enter the fray at MetLife Stadium.

It obviously remains to be seen what that means for Rodgers’ future, considering owner Woody Johnson could hire a GM who wants nothing to do with the former Packer and wipe the slate completely clean. Rodgers himself said that if he were to play next year, he wanted it to be with the Jets.

While his departure was a foregone conclusion across the first 13 weeks of the 2024 season, his last two games have at least provided a momentary pause. He threw for 339 yards in the loss to the Dolphins and then went off in the second half during Sunday’s win in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, amassing 289 yards with three touchdowns. Two of them went to Davante Adams — his former go-to man in Green Bay — who went off for 198 yards and two scores. That partnership appears to be clicking after the 31-year-old receiver was brought in from the Las Vegas Raiders in October.

Is that partnership enough to keep Rodgers in green? Or is it too little too late?

