Alex Verdugo’s Yankees redemption underway after ALDS Game 1 heroics

Oct 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo (24) reacts after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2024 MLB season, Alex Verdugo was the target of Yankee fans and the media alike. But when the lights shined brightest in Game 1 of the ALDS, the left-fielder rose to the occasion, driving in the winning run, as well as making a number of huge defensive plays in the outfield that helped the Royals from expanding their lead.

The loud ovation Verdugo received was a welcome sight for the 28-year-old outfielder, who had received boos at many times during the season.

“I mean, mentally, man, I feel like I’m pretty real with myself, as in fans booing me, fans getting on me,” Verdugo said. “I understand it. I was booing myself, too.”

After being acquired by the Yankees in a rare trade with the Boston Red Sox in December, Verdugo struggled to find consistency with the Yankees. He finished the season with 13 homers, 61 RBI, and a .233 average.

Verdugo’s play resulted in the long-awaited call up of Jasson Dominguez. However, with many fans showing their disapproval of Verdugo, his teammates always had his back.

“For me, it was just really leaning on my guys in the clubhouse,” Verdugo said. “They all got my back. They all know what kind of player I am and how I played throughout my whole career and just kept telling me, man, don’t let this season or this little glimpse make your whole year. You can make up for a lot of things in the playoffs.”

Verdugo wasted no time making an impact for the Yankees in October. At the plate, Verdugo went 2-for-3 with a walk, as well as a two-out, go-ahead single in the bottom of the seventh inning which gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

“Yeah, it was huge,” Verdugo said. “Obviously, look back, too, it’s the game-winning RBI. Our bullpen came up and closed the door on them. Really this kind of baseball is going to take everybody. We see it’s not going to be our big guys that are always going to come through. It’s going to take everybody.”

Verdugo’s defensive gem came in the top of the fourth inning. With the Yankees trailing by one and with runners on first and second, Verdugo made a sliding catch coming down to his left toward the foul line. If Verdugo doesn’t catch that ball, the Royals likely score an extra run or two, which would have completely changed the game’s complexion.

Ahead of the Yankees Game 2 showdown with Kansas City, Boone confirmed that Verdugo would once again get the start in left field for game two, which will be held on Monday night.

