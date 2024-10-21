Anthony Duclair injury: Islanders’ winger out ‘long-term’ with lower-body injury

Oct 19, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) is helped off the ice after an injury against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

New York Islanders winger Anthony Duclair will be out for the “long-term,” team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello revealed on Monday.

The 29-year-old injured his left leg during the third period of Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Entering the offensive zone, he drove to the net and — under minimal contact from defenseman Jayden Struble — twisted his left leg and fell in a heap to the ice.

The minimal-contact nature of the injury suggested that it could be something serious, and losing Duclair for a long stretch is a significant early blow to the Islanders. However, Lamoriello said that it would not be season-ending. However, more imaging would be necessary to reveal the full scope of the injury.

The understandable concern is heightened even further when considering that this is the same left leg in which Duclair suffered an Achilles injury during the 2022-23 season that limited him to just 20 games with the Florida Panthers.

He signed a four-year, $14 million deal with New York in July to potentially provide a bona fide left winger to a first line that features Bo Horvat at center and Mathew Barzal on the right wing. He recorded two goals and an assist in his first five games with his new team before suffering the injury.

The Islanders are expected to make a corresponding move by recalling a forward from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

