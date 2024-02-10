Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM: Win $150 Big Game bonus or $2K first bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This Super Bowl can be a big one for bettors, but it all starts with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM. This is a unique offer because it provides bettors with two types of options on the big game.

Bet365 promo code AMNYXLM will unlock two offers for bettors. Bet $5 on the Super Bowl to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. New players can opt for a $2,000 safety net bet instead.

The Super Bowl is always a big deal and that’s no different this year. However, it’s impossible to ignore the elephant in the room — Taylor Swift. Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out different prop bets for the Swifties on the game. This new promo and the Swiftie Specials are available in the following states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa, Virginia, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

Click here and input bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to score a $150 bonus for the Super Bowl or a $2,000 safety net bet instead.

Betting on the Super Bowl With $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net Bet

Bettors have options when it comes to the Super Bowl. Anyone who wants to play it safe with a guaranteed bonus can bet $5 on the game to win $150 in bonuses no questions asked. That is an easy winner and the outcome of the game won’t make any difference.

However, anyone who wants to go all in on the Super Bowl can activate this $2,000 safety net bet. Place a cash wager on the Super Bowl. Bettors who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $2,000 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who wins on that first bet will receive straight cash.

How to Activate Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM

Signing up is a quick and stress-free process on bet365 Sportsbook. For a breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click this link , input promo code AMNYXLM, and set up a new user profile.

, input promo code AMNYXLM, and set up a new user profile. From there, make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Get the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 to win the $150 guaranteed bonus or start with the $2,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook’s Swiftie Specials

It would be impossible to ignore Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl. She is probably going to be a popular cutaway for the broadcast. Bettors can embrace the Swifties by grabbing these prob bets on bet365 Sportsbook. Unsurprisingly, Travis Kelce is a common theme throughout the Swiftie Specials, but there are options for San Francisco fans as well. This is yet another way to get in on the action for the Super Bowl and we are not complaining about it.

