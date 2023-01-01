Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17: Top Player Props

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle for the top seed in the AFC playoffs when they clash on Monday Night Football.

If you're looking to join in on the excitement, we have some player props that you just might love as much as we do.

Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Game Details:

Location: Paycor Field in Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Field in Cincinnati, OH Time: Monday, January 2nd at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, January 2nd at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: BUF ML (-115), CIN ML (-105)

BUF ML (-115), CIN ML (-105) SPREAD: BUF -1

BUF -1 OVER/UNDER: 49.5

Player Props:

Josh Allen OVER 253.5 passing yards

Last week against Chicago was one of Josh Allen’s worst games of the season. He threw for 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and only 172 yards. This is not the norm for Allen however, as he has averaged 268.8 yards per game this season. The Bengals’ passing defense is in the bottom third of the league at 21st, allowing 225.9 yards per game. Eli Apple and Mike Taylor-Britt have been underrated starting cornerback duo this year, but the matchups favor the Bills receivers here. Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Josh Allen should be able to hit the over in passing yards this game.

Where to bet: -114 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Tee Higgins UNDER 66.5 receiving yards

Higgins is coming off one of his best games of the season last week against New England, with 128 yards and 1 touchdown. Higgins however, has had trouble stringing together multiple big games in a row this season. He’s had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games only twice in his career, and with a wealth of other offensive weapons, I think Higgins might be due for a quieter game. The Bengals other starting receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, has been held under 80 yards in 2 straight games, so Burrow might look to get him more involved.

Where to bet: -114 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Joe Mixon OVER 78.5 rushing + receiving yards

Joe Mixon is often the forgotten piece of a very efficient Bengals offense. On the season, he is averaging over 90 total yards per game. Mixon is having his worst rushing season since his rookie year, but he still gets 60.5 yards per game at 4 yards per carry. However, this is his best pass-catching season, averaging a career-high 30.8 receiving yards per game. Mixon may not get a high rushing total, but his added ability as a receiving option out of the backfield can help push his total yardage numbers up and hit the over.

Where to bet: -120 on DraftKings

