Jaguars vs. Bills Week 3 Monday Night Football preview, odds, more

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Buffalo Bills for the first leg of a Monday Night Football doubleheader to close out Week 3 with a whole lot of questions swirling around it.

Jacksonville lost 18-13 to the Cleveland Browns last week 18-13 — the same Browns that lost to the miserable New York Giants on Sunday — to drop to 1-1, while the Bills thumped the Miami Dolphins to improve to 2-0.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills viewing info, odds

Date: Monday, Sept. 23

Monday, Sept. 23 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY Spread: Bills -5.5 (via DraftKings)

Bills -5.5 (via DraftKings) Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Jaguars Moneyline: +200

+200 Bills Moneyline: -245

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen maintains that his non-throwing hand is good to go, his participating in Buffalo’s win last week does not particularly suggest that. He attempted just 19 passes and ran the ball twice, which was gotten away with considering the easy nature of their win over the Dolphins.

More reps test out that left hand more, and with it, ball security. The Jaguars possess an impressive defense that has allowed just 19 points per game this season and should provide a challenge for the Bills.

The problem is that Jacksonville’s offense has not found its footing yet. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed just 51% of his passes for 382 yards with on touchdown and zero interceptions in two games.

Running back Travis Etienne’s production is not that much better with 96 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns across eight quarters of play.

They will have to find a new gear if they want to keep up with the Bills, who have scored 31 or more points in each game they’ve played this season, even if the defense has a strong day.

The weather could impact things, though. The forecast is calling for showers throughout the game, with strong enough winds averaging around 10 mph.

