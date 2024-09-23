Sep 19, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — The Mets have needed contributions from every corner of the roster while Francisco Lindor nurses a back injury and in the final two games of their four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies, it was finally Brandon Nimmo’s time to shine.

The veteran outfielder had been mired in one of the worst stretches in his career following the All-Star break, batting .193 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 53 games from July 19 to Sept. 20. The most concerning thing of all was a .293 on-base percentage during that period — a far cry from his career .372 mark.

“He’s been grinding,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “It’s been hard for him, especially in this second half after the way he finished the first half. But he is never going to stop working, and he is one of our leaders.”

Things finally fell into place for the 31-year-old on Saturday night when he lofted a go-ahead single in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 6-3 victory. He followed it up with a go-ahead, game-winning solo home run in the sixth inning on Sunday night against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler — his 22nd round-tripper of the year.

“It’s no secret that the second half of the season has been tougher for me,” Nimmo began. “To be able to help these guys down the stretch, that’s all I want to do.”

A simplified approach has helped, especially in big moments that will only intensify with the Mets heading into the final week of the season with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot against the rival Atlanta Braves.

“It’s really important to be really present in the moment and also have a short-term memory,” Nimmo said. “You have to be a goldfish out here and have that short-term memory. Whether you did good or bad, you have to move on to the next play… That’s the biggest key is being present wherever you’re at and not getting too far ahead.”

In the seven games without Lindor, Nimmo has led the Mets with nine RBI to go with three home runs. He has also reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

“Experience helps. Being in these situations before, having that experience to lean on,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes hitting and these situations is like throwing paint against the wall and seeing what sticks… It’s a hard thing to do. But just trying to help the team win and try to keep things small. Be present in that moment, you don’t have to hit a home run every single time. A lot of times, a single does the job. A lot of times, a walk does the job or just a good at-bat. Try to make things simple.”

Easier said than done, of course, but it has the Mets trending in the right direction and on the precipice of a second postseason berth in three years — a feat that becomes all the more impressive when considering they have won six of the seven games Lindor has been sidelined.

“It’s been unbelievable. I’m so proud of these guys,” Nimmo said. “They’re fighting every pitch. This is a playoff atmosphere, this is playoff baseball. You see how much more every pitch means in these games. They carry so much weight and these guys are rising to the challenge. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

