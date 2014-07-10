The NBA’s best mascots

New York is a unique sports town. Other than the esteemed Mr. Met, mascots are rare in the Big Apple. So it should come as no surprise to hear that the Nets reportedly have retired the BrooklyKnight (like Brooklynite. Clever, right?) after two years, joining past franchise mascots Duncan the Dragon and Sly the Silver Fox in whatever resting place is reserved for ousted sports entertainers.

But not all mascots flop the way the Nets’ have. Here are a few of the best in the NBA.

BENNY (BULLS)

He’s been around for 45 years, and in 2013 was named the most popular sports mascot.

HUGO (HORNETS)

Finally back where he belongs in Charlotte after the Bobcats reverted to the city’s old moniker.

ROCKY THE MOUNTAIN LION (NUGGETS)

A 24-year NBA veteran, the mountain lion is a much better alternative to a gold prospector.

THE GORILLA (SUNS)

Charles Barkley has called it an honor to be in Phoenix with this member of the inaugural Mascot Hall of Fame class.

THE RAPTOR (RAPTORS)

Few mascots look as close to the team’s logo as the Raptor.