Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet offer for NBA Finals, MLB Sunday action

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By: Russ Joy
comments
Posted on
Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to make a big bet on the NBA Finals. Plus, this two-part offer includes a boost for Caesars Rewards. Customers will find more boosts and promotions for the Heat vs. Nuggets.

Caesars Sportsbook

NEW PLAYER OFFER!

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNYFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
FIRST BET OFFER!BET NOW

Register with AMNFULL to make a bet up to $1,250 on the NBA Finals. New users who use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the loyalty program.

If you don’t win your first bet, Caesars will give you a bonus bet refund. You can use this offer to place a larger wager than normal, knowing a second chance will be available following a loss. And the boost for Caesars Rewards will give you a head start for the loyalty program. You can quickly begin to unlock perks, such as other betting bonuses and discounts for traveling.

Click here to sign up with AMNFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Make a bet up to $1,250 on the NBA Finals and claim a boost for Caesars Rewards.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Nuggets will try to follow their Game 2 win with another victory at home on Sunday night. They have a chance to go up 2-0 before heading to Miami for the next two games.

You can use the first bet for any market, such as the spread, a game prop, or a player prop. The Heat are 8.5-point underdogs in Game 2, but they are used to this situation. Jimmy Butler will need to be more aggressive after scoring his playoff-low in the opening game of the NBA Finals. During the game, look at the live betting odds on the Caesars Sportsbook app to hedge your pregame wager.

How to Use AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these steps to sign up with the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the NBA Finals. Bettors must be at least 21 years old.

  1. Click here to register with AMNFULL. Enter your account info to verify your age and identity.
  2. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your Android or iPhone.
  3. Deposit money into your account using an accepted banking method.
  4. Place a bet up to $1,250.

Caesars will automatically give you a bonus bet refund if this wager loses. It can be used on another NBA Finals matchup or the Stanley Cup Final. You can also find many options for MLB games. Win or lose, the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be added to your Caesars Rewards account.

Odds Boosts for the Heat vs. Nuggets on Sunday

Caesars uploads new odds boosts every day for popular sports. Here are the boosts you can use for Game 2.

  • Aaron Gordon scores the first basket of the game and the Nuggets win (+1300)
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, and Bruce Brown each score over 9.5 points (+280)
  • Bam Adebayo scores over 24.5 points and has over 9.5 rebounds (+600)
  • Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Gabe Vincent each make over 2.5 threes (+425)
  • Nikola Jokic and Butler each score over 24.5 points (+160)

Sign up here to use AMNYFULL as the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Bet up to $1,250 on the NBA Finals.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

