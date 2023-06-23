Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 bet offer kicks off weekend action

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

First-time customers can grab our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to unlock three unique perks, headlined by a $1,250 first bet on the house for tonight’s action-packed MLB slate and much more.

Earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars after utilizing our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Qualified bettors in Caesars-approved states will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits as part of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer.

It’s a good day to join Caesars, especially if you’re a baseball fan. Friday’s MLB schedule has several notable matchups, including the streaking Braves and Reds going head-to-head in Cincinnati. Some other notable showdowns include Rangers-Yankees and Astros-Dodgers, and that’s not even getting to other sports like the Travelers Championship in golf and Saturday’s College World Series Final between Florida and LSU. Caesars will cover your first bet on whatever sport you like with a bonus bet refund worth up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Tackle MLB and More with Fully-Backed $1,250 Bet

Second chances are always welcomed by new bettors, especially for wagers creeping into the four-digit range. The “Full Caesar” on Caesars Sportsbook promises a shot at redemption and gives all new customers two additional rewards to sweeten the deal.

Apply our promo code AMNYFULL during registration and create your account. Once you’re in, bet cash on any upcoming game or event. You’ll receive every dollar of deserved winnings if you win your qualifying bet. But if your wager falls flat, Caesars will issue a single-use bonus bet worth your original stake, giving you another crack at stone-cold cash.

Aside from the first bet, each new player will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Caesars customers can use these credits to unlock VIP prize packages, hotel discounts, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Instructions

Go “Full Caesar” this weekend with our exclusive promo code. To ensure your first bet is fully backed by Caesars, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to trigger the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Enter your name, email address, and other essential registration information.

Deposit cash using one of the accepted banking methods.

Bet up to $1,250 on any eligible market, like MLB or the Travelers Championship.

Receive a bonus bet worth your original stake (up to $1,250) after a loss. Caesars pays cash to victorious bettors instead of the bonus bet.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, regardless of how your qualifying bet settles.

Friday Night NRFI Boost

There are many in-app odds boosts for tonight’s MLB games, including a limited-time NRFI parlay. Once you place your opening wager, head to the “Boosts” section to bet on an interesting three-leg parlay with elevated odds.

Bettors can place up to $100 on Caesars’ boosted parlay, which requires no runs in the first inning for Royals-Rays, Twins-Tigers, and Pirates-Marlins. Caesars increased the odds to +450, meaning a maximum $100 wager returns $450 in cash profit if all three games are scoreless after one frame.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.®️ Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.