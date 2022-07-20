Caesars Sportsbook promo code gears up for rest of July with strong offers

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code sign-up bonus sets new users up for MLB’s second half and a big weekend of sports. With the help of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code, registrants collect a massive, protected first wager valid on any sport.

Anyone joining with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 can begin shopping for their huge first pick right away. This page's links open the door to a risk-free $1,500 initial bet with zero restrictions regarding betting market.

The day after the MLB All-Star Game is always one of the quietest sports days of the year. However, it is also a perfect day to spend some time locating elite betting opportunities from Thursday’s MLB matchups. Lines, totals, and props are already posted, allowing bettors to track line moves and break down pitching matchups. If you take advantage of this page’s discussed offer today, you can even lock in a good line early. Thus, you could avoid taking a profit hit if your line moves before your game’s first pitch.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Activates $1,500 Worry-Free Wager

While Wednesday itself doesn’t offer a ton of betting options, it does provide bettors a rare opportunity. The usual busy sports schedule recedes for a day, allowing you to spend quality time looking for quality upcoming bets. MLB’s second half, soccer, golf, auto-racing, and UFC are all on-tap this weeked, offering ample options from which to pick. If you find a solid looking play or two, the new Caesars registration bonus sets you up for a huge payday. After all, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 unlocks a zero-risk $1,500 first bet that you can use on any sport.

You can lock in your first wager as a Caesars patron anytime after activating this offer, giving you optimal CLV. In addition to gaining closing line value, if your pick ends up winning, Caesars pays you out in cash form. Therefore, you are welcome to withdraw or reinvest all of your money as you desire, making the money truly yours. You aren’t beholden to any play-through requirements or other fine print like you find with so many other sign-up promotions.

The true beauty of this offer, however, is the protection Caesars Sportsbook provides for anyone who loses their initial bet. In that scenario, Caesars reimburses the new account with up to $1,500 in bonus money, essentially erasing the loss. Consequently, the player gets an entirely new shot at a big win without suffering any initial monetary loss.

Four Simple Steps to Earn a Fully-Insured $1,500 First Bet

Those interested in this promotion are additionally fortunate in that they can obtain it quickly and easily. Follow the four steps below to activate your risk-free bet in just a few short minutes:

to register a new account and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15, unlocking your worry-free $1,500 wager. Secondly, complete the sign-up process for your new Caesars account by entering any required information. To clarify, this will include data like your full name, home address, and date of birth.

Thirdly, make your first deposit to your account using any secure method available. Bear in mind that your initial deposit must cover the amount you wish to wager on your risk-free bet.

Lastly, select and lock in your fully-protected first wager, knowing Caesars will refund a loss with up to $1,500 in bonus funds.

This offer is valid in: Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Grants Access to Daily Odds Boosts

Registering with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 does plenty more than just gain you access to the aforementioned zero-risk wager. In fact, it gives sign-ups immediate access to a deluge of other perks, found under the Promos and Boosts tabs. New members will find other risk-free wagers, profit boosts, parlay insurances, deposit matches, and odds boosts under those tabs.

The last mentioned, the odds boosts, reside under the Boosts tab and offer improved odds for select wagers. These boosts come from a variety of sports and occasionally even combine sports into one boosted wager. Here are a couple of the odds boosts currently available to any new user immediately after locking in their risk-free first wager:

Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa 2022-23 regular season passing yards leader, boosted from +770 to +850.

Seattle Mariners 2022 World Series winner, boosted from +4000 to +4500.

England wins 2-1 versus Spain on 7/20 in Women’s Euro 2022, boosted from +750 to +850.

Scott Dixon wins IndyCar Season Drivers Championship, boosted from +550 to +600.

Maverick McNealy, Cameron Champ, or Michael Thompson win PGA’s 3M Open 2022, boosted from +1140 to +1200.

