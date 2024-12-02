2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward scouted by Giants for 2nd straight week

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, scouts from the New York Giants were in attendance to watch Miami (FL) quarterback and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Cam Ward.

While his Hurricanes fell to Syracuse 42-38, Ward put forth another strong effort, completing 25 of 36 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The previous week, he completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in a 42-14 blowout win over Wake Forest.

Ward is atop or near the top of most quarterback prospect rankings heading toward the draft in April. In 11 games this season, he has thrown for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He ranks second in the nation in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns. His rating of 171.1 also ranks fifth-best in the country.

The Giants are in the market for a quarterback and are expected to have a high enough pick at the draft to get the passer of their choosing. At 2-10 this season following a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, New York has the No. 3 overall pick, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders only ahead because of their weaker strength of schedules.

General manager Joe Schoen is in the market for a quarterback after cutting ties with Daniel Jones following their Week 10 loss to another NFL doormat, the Carolina Panthers, in Munich. After Jones was benched for Tommy DeVito and effectively demoted to fourth-string, he requested the franchise for his release, which was granted.

Jones went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, and he is now backing up Sam Darnold amidst a playoff push.

Meanwhile, the Giants were smoked 30-7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the bye week, where DeVito was completely neutralized. A forearm injury held him out for the Week 13 loss on Thanksgiving to the Cowboys, where Drew Lock did not look any better.

In desperate need of a difference-making franchise quarterback, the Giants are doing their due diligence during the final lengths of a lost season. It is a pick they can ill afford to whiff on, as they have done so many times in recent memory.

