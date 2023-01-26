Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets: Preview, odds, best player props, more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to Houston to take on Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and the Rockets.

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20) @ Houston Rockets (11-36)

Game Details:

Date: Thursday, Jan 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA League Pass

Betting odds:

Spread: CLE -8.5

Moneyline: CLE (-345), HOU (+285)

Over/Under: 221.0 points

Preview:

Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to get back in the win column after losing four of their last six games. Against the NBA’s worst team, the Houston Rockets, they will have a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

Cleveland is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference but just three games back of the second-place Philadelphia 76ers. While there are still plenty of games to be played, they cannot afford to lose against lower competition, which is exactly what Houston is.

The Cavs may be just 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, but throw that out tonight as all that matters is their opponent. Specifically, their active tank job.

Houston proved just how serious their struggles are after allowing a wavering Washington Wizards team to come back after being down by 19 points at the half. There’s no mistaking it; the Rockets have no intentions on winning this season as they hope to find themselves the winners of the Victor Wembanyama lottery.

Player Props:

Jarrett Allen OVER 24.5 points and rebounds

Currently sitting at just 24.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbooks, Jarret Allen is an obvious candidate to hit the over for points and rebounds. Over his last seven games, Allen has averaged over 26.8 points and rebounds per game. Against a favorable in the Rockets, look for Allen to once again hit the over.

Kenyon Martin Jr. UNDER 18.5 points

K-Mart Jr. has played phenomenally this season especially as of late. He’s hit the 20-point mark twice already since the start of the new year and is averaging 12.8 points per game this month. Working against Martin is both the high o/u placed against him (o/u 18.5) and a difficult matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Martin has plenty of high-scoring nights ahead of him, but tonight will not be that night.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 three-pointers made

Darius Garland has proved himself as a shooter year-over-year during the course of his career. Against a Houston Rockets team that allows the most three-pointers and allows the ninth-highest 3P% against in the league (36.6%), expect Garland to not only take what threes he can get, but for them to fall as well. The o/u sits at just 2.5, so take the over.

Prediction:

Cavaliers 111 | Rockets 103

