Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Top same game parlay at +750

Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars are traveling to Kansas City to take Andy Reid and the Chiefs for the opening matchup of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with this four-leg same-game parlay:

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Game Details:

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium Time: Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 pm – ET

Saturday, January 21st at 4:30 pm – ET Channel: NBC

Betting Stats

Spread: KC -8.5

KC -8.5 Moneyline : KC (-480), JAX (+360)

: KC (-480), JAX (+360) Over/Under: 53

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here and we also broke down our top three player props from the game as well.

Building the Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Leg 1: Travis Kelce Anytime TD

Let’s start with perhaps the most likely leg, a Travis Kelce Anytime TD. Kelce has long been one of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets — especially with Tyreek Hill now in Miami. The NFL’s top tight end saw a career-high this season in both receptions and touchdowns this season with 152 and 12, respectively.

It’s no surprise that Kelce figures to be a large part of the offensive game plan, while Jacksonville has given up the fifth most touchdowns per game to tight ends since Week 10.

Leg 2: Kansas City Chiefs COVER -9.5

After a Travis Kelce Anytime TD, the Chiefs covering the spread (standard at -9.5 when using DraftKings’ SGP) figures to follow closely behind. Back in November, when the Jags and Chiefs last met, Kansas City ended that game with a top-digit lead. While Jacksonville has undoubtedly improved since that day, the playoffs are a completely different animal.

That much was shown in the first half of the Wild Card round against the Chargers, and while the Jaguars deserve credit for rebounding and winning the game, something must also be said for the manner in which the Chargers (as a unit) put forth one of the most historically pitiful performances in playoff history. The Kansas City Chiefs will not easily make the same mistakes.

Leg 3: Trevor Lawrence 2+ Passing Touchdowns

While this figures to be an immensely difficult challenge for the young QB and his squad, if they proved anything last week, it’s that the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense can strike at a moment’s notice. With four second-half touchdowns last week, Lawrence enters the game as hot as could be expected. Having already accomplished two passing touchdowns against this Chiefs’ defensive once this season, it’s fair to set that as the expectation for Saturday afternoon.

Leg 4: Patrick Mahomes OVER 294.5 Passing Yards

And then there was one. The final leg of this four-leg parlay has Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 295 passing yards or more. Mahomes led the NFL this season in passing yards (5,250), passing yards per game (308.8), and most games with over 300 passing yards (10).

All season has been the year of Patrick Mahomes, and now, as he’s set for his first playoff game of this season’s NFL playoffs, he’s in a fantastic position to deliver more of the same.

Parlay odds: +750

For more NFL coverage, like this Chiefs and Jaguars parlay, visit amNY Sports