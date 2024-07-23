Christian Scott injury latest: Mets SP has UCL sprain as ‘fear of surgery’ exists, 6-man rotation still in play

Jul 21, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) looks on after the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

BRONX, NY — The New York Mets placed starting pitcher Christian Scott on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 22, with a sprained UCL, the team announced prior to their Subway Series opener against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right-hander initially complained of discomfort in the form of achiness following his start on Sunday in Miami against the Marlins

“We didn’t think much of it but [Monday] when he woke up, he felt some soreness there,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That’s when we said ‘Alright, we have to do something here.'”

Scott underwent an MRI on Tuesday afternoon, which revealed a sprain, but the team is pursuing multiple opinions on the matter as the threat of a tear and surgery has still not been ruled out.

“There’s always fear especially [of surgery] because this is something that he dealt with last year,” Mendoza said. “We’re still waiting. We’re going to have multiple people look at him and see what we’re dealing with before we make a decision.”

Scott had been performing under firmer pitch counts in his rookie season with the Mets after dealing with a similar injury in the minors last year. After averaging 92 pitches over his first six starts, he averaged just 78 over his previous three outings.

“We were trying to protect him as much as possible but it happened,” Mendoza said. “I don’t want to speculate here. Hopefully, we get some good news but we have to wait and see.”

Despite the loss of Scott, the Mets still plan to expand to a six-man rotation when Kodai Senga returns to make his 2024 season debut, which is expected to come Friday at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves.

Mendoza mentioned Jose Butto — moved to the bullpen as a long reliever earlier this month — and Tylor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A on June 30 after posting a 5.08 ERA in eight starts this year.

“Somebody’s going to have to step up,” Mendoza said. “But the plan continues to be the six-man rotation especially with Senga coming back.”

