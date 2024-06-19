Copa America 2024: Schedule, group, team-by-team breakdowns as USMNT looks to make statement

FILE – Christian Pulisic of the United States controls the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Pulisic just had one of his best seasons in Europe, scoring 12 goals with nine assists in Italy for AC Milan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Lionel Messi and Argentina will look to tie Spain’s record of winning three consecutive major tournaments at Copa America 2024 after the defending tournament champions also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar a year and a half ago.

But it is difficult to stay at the top, especially at this 16-team tournament to decide supremacy over North and South America. Brazil will be keen on retaking its perch as a blue-chip world power while the United States and Mexico want to prove that they belong in the conversation of the world’s best as they prepare to joint-host the 2026 World Cup.

Group A

Argentina

FIFA World Rank: 1st

1st Best-ever Copa America finish: 15x Champions (1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021

15x Champions (1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021 Odds to win: +175

+175 Player to watch: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

The defending Copa America and World Cup champions are the obvious favorites as they run it back at least one more time with the great Lionel Mesi. But the little maestro is now 39 years old and playing his club soccer in the United States. Meanwhile, Argentina’s build-up to Copa America was not all too challenging. Is this the time they are knocked off their perch?

Canada

FIFA World Rank: 49th

49th Best-ever Copa America finish: N/A (1st appearance)

N/A (1st appearance) Odds to win: +7000

+7000 Player to watch: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Jesse Marsch, who is familiar around these parts (former NY Red Bulls manager) has only had one month to work with his new team, which continues to play on big stages after making its debut at the World Cup two years ago. The Canadians are an intriguing team at their first-ever Copa America and could surprise some people. Davies is a superstar and Moise Bombito of Colorado Rapids has bolstered a backline that has always been weak. Up front, Jonathan David scored 26 goals for Ligue 1 side Lille.

Chile

FIFA World Rank: 42nd

42nd Best-ever Copa America finish: 2x Champions (2015, 2016)

2x Champions (2015, 2016) Odds to win: +2800

+2800 Player to watch: Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)

After back-to-back Copa America titles nearly a decade ago, times have been lean for Chile. Alexis Sanchez is still their star man at 35 years old and still plenty productive, contributing for Serie A champions Inter Milan. Perhaps the 20-year-old Dario Osorio can take the torch from Sanchez as Chile’s next big star, but expectations are low in 2024.

Peru

FIFA World Rank: 32nd

32nd Best-ever Copa America finish: 2x Champions (1939, 1975)

2x Champions (1939, 1975) Odds to win: +5000

+5000 Player to watch: Edison Flores (Universitario de Deportes)

Peru has plenty of doubters after their best player, Renato Tapia of Celta Vigo in La Liga, abandoned the national team after clashing with the country’s soccer federation. Piero Quispe had a promising start with Pumas UNAM in Mexico and Orlando City keeper Pedro Gallese is a steady presence in goal.

Copa America 2024 Group A schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Thursday, June 20 Argentina vs. Canada 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, June 21 Peru vs. Chile 8 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, June 25 Peru vs. Canada 6 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, June 25 Chile vs. Argentina 9 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 29 Argentina vs. Peru 8 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 29 Canada vs. Chile 8 p.m. FS2

Group B

Ecuador

FIFA World Rank: 31st

31st Best-ever Copa America finish: 4th place (1959, 1993)

4th place (1959, 1993) Odds to win: +1400

+1400 Player to watch: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

A bulk of Ecuador’s hopes rest on a pair of Chelsea products. Moises Caicedo struggled mightily in his first season with the West London giants after starring for Brighton & Hove Albion, but he is the undoubted Ecuadorian talisman at just 22 years old. Five years younger than Caicedo is Kendry Paez — a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who is joining the Premier League club next season as a can’t-miss prospect. They are not the favorites, but they will be a fun, bright team to watch.

Jamaica

FIFA World Rank: 55th

55th Best-ever Copa America finish: Group Stage (2015, 2016)

Group Stage (2015, 2016) Odds to win: +15000

+15000 Player to watch: Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Jamaica is still waiting for their star striker to replicate his club form on the international scene. The Reggae Boyz will be up against it with a squad sapped by injuries. They have never won a Copa America match in six tries and will have to surprise some prognosticators just to prove that they are not the worst team in the group.

Mexico

FIFA World Rank: 14th

14th Best-ever Copa America finish: 2x Runners-up (1993, 2001)

2x Runners-up (1993, 2001) Odds to win: +1400

+1400 Player to watch: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United)

Another West Ham star is the heartbeat of El Tri as a holding midfielder that brings organization and resolve to a team that desperately needs it. Santiago Gimenez is just 23 years old and is coming off a 23-goal season with Dutch giants Feyenoord, headlining a roster that is filled with fresh faces. Gone are the days of Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez, and Memo Ochoa. Still, this is a strong enough team to advance out of the group — even win it.

Venezuela

FIFA World Rank: 54th

54th Best-ever Copa America finish: 4th place (2011)

4th place (2011) Odds to win: +7000

+7000 Player to watch: Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)

The Venezuelans have their star man up front, which couldn’t be said during their World Cup qualifying when he was stuck abroad due to COVID restrictions. This tournament is paramount to build the confidence to qualify for a World Cup for the first time ever. A strong showing at the Copa America does just that. Watch out for Fortaleza’s Kervin Andrade as a dark horse to star in this group. He is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder with a nose for goal.

Copa America 2024 Group B schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Saturday, June 22 Ecuador vs. Venezuela 6 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 22 Mexico vs. Jamaica 9 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, June 26 Ecuador vs. Jamaica 6 p.m. FS1 Wednesday, June 26 Venezuela vs. Mexico 9 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 30 Mexico vs. Ecuador 8 p.m. FOX Sunday, June 30 Jamaica vs. Venezuela 8 p.m. FS1

Group C

Bolivia

FIFA World Rank: 85th

85th Best-ever Copa America finish: Champions in 1963

Champions in 1963 Odds to win: +20000

+20000 Player to watch: Ramiro Vaca (Bolivar)

The lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Bolivia appears to be a sacrificial lamb for the United States to start their tournament on the right foot.

Panama

FIFA World Rank: 45th

45th Best-ever Copa America finish: Group Stage (2016)

Group Stage (2016) Odds to win: +20000

+20000 Player to watch: Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo)

Despite being one of the lower-ranked teams on the scene, Panama made the 2023 Gold Cup final and had a top-four finish in the 2023-24 Nations League. Carrasquilla is a dynamic midfielder who can pull the strings of Panama’s attack while fullback Michael Murrillo is plying his trade with Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

United States (USMNT)

FIFA World Rank: 11th

11th Best-ever Copa America finish: 4th place (1995, 2016)

4th place (1995, 2016) Odds to win: +1200

+1200 Player to watch: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Pulisic has been the face of the Americans’ youthful revolution for more than five years and he has lived up to the high expectations. But the Americans are rich with young talent playing in top European leagues whether it be Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams or Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah, or Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate, Yunus Musah, or Monaco’s Folarin Balogun. You get what I’m saying, here. This team is far too talented to not advance out of this group — though a matchup with Argentina or Brazil could await in the quarterfinals.

Uruguay

FIFA World Rank: 15th

15th Best-ever Copa America finish: 15x Champions (1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011)

15x Champions (1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011) Odds to win: +500

+500 Player to watch: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

One of the most successful teams on the Copa America stage, Uruguay knows what it takes to win this tournament. Federico Valverde comes from the finest European program in Real Madrid and Facundo Pellistri is still a top player even if Manchester United continues to loan him out. Manager Marcelo Bielsa plays a relentless, pacy style and Uruguay has the talent to do so like Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez. They are also stable at the back with top talent in tow. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez anchor the back line with support from PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Copa America 2024 Group C schedule

Date Match Time (ET) TV Sunday, June 23 USMNT vs. Bolivia 6 p.m. FOX Sunday, June 23 Uruguay vs. Panama 9 p.m. FOX Thursday, June 27 USMNT vs. Panama 6 p.m. FOX Thursday, June 27 Uruguay vs. Bolivia 9 p.m. FOX Monday, July 1 Bolivia vs. Panama 9 p.m. FS2 Monday, July 1 USMNT vs. Uruguay 9 p.m. FS1

Group D

Brazil

FIFA World Rank: 5th

5th Best-ever Copa America finish: 9x Champions (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019)

9x Champions (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019) Odds to win: +225

+225 Player to watch: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Brazil is officially Vinicius Junior’s team after the young attacker won his second Champions League crown in three years. He is one of the very best players on the planet right now and will be flanked with plenty of La Liga talent whether it be his Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo or Barcelona’s Raphinha. But 2023 was a rough year for Brazil, they have gone a mediocre 5-3-4 over the last 12 months, and they have a new coach in Dorival Junior. They need to hit a different gear if they want to advance through the tougher half of this tournament.

Colombia

FIFA World Rank: 12th

12th Best-ever Copa America finish: Champions in 2001

Champions in 2001 Odds to win: +1000

+1000 Player to watch: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Colombia is in fine form after thumping the Americans 5-1 in a June 8 friendly. In fact, they haven’t lost a game in a year. Luis Diaz is the talisman but familiar faces like James Rodriguez makes this team one of the favorites to win this tournament.

Costa Rica

FIFA World Rank: 52nd

52nd Best-ever Copa America finish: 2x Quarterfinalists (2001, 2004)

2x Quarterfinalists (2001, 2004) Odds to win: +10000

+10000 Player to watch: Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest)

Costa Rica has some promising young talent up front with Aguilera and Spartak Moscow’s Manfred Ugalde. However, the absence of national legend and goalkeeper Kaylor Navas provides an uncertain new world for the Costa Ricans.

Paraguay

FIFA World Rank: 56th

56th Best-ever Copa America finish: 2x Champions (1963, 1979)

2x Champions (1963, 1979) Odds to win: +7000

+7000 Player to watch: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Almiron has starred at the domestic level wherever he has gone, most recently with Newcastle in the Premier League. But he has just two goals in his international career and has to do more if his side has any chance of succeeding at the Copa America.

Copa America 2024 Group D schedule