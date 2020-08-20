Curt Schilling reportedly arrested for involvement in Steve Bannon, fraudulent border wall campaign

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Long-time MLB pitcher and borderline Hall of Famer Curt Schilling was reportedly arrested and is in custody for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent “We Build The Wall” campaign, according to TodaysFive.com. According to the Boston Globe’s Sean Phillip Cotter, however, Schilling answered his inquiry for comment saying that he hasn’t been arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, Steve Bannon — a former adviser of President Donald Trump — Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea were arrested and face up to 20 years in prison for their role the same campaign.

Bannon and the other trio were charged by a New York federal prosecutor with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a fake fundraiser initially advertising that financial support would go to President Trump’s border wall at the United States, Mexico border.

Instead, the money was used for personal expenses.

Official charges regarding Schilling or confirmation of his arrest have not been released, but the 53-year-old is listed as a member of the organization’s advisory board, which shows Bannon as the chairman of the board.

Schilling spent 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, most notably with the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Boston Red Sox.

He won three World Series titles, the 2001 Fall Classic co-MVP Award, and 216 regular-season games.

Considered one of the top pitchers of the 1990s and early 2000s, he has been up for Hall-of-Fame consideration for eight years. He narrowly missed enshrinement, falling 20 votes short in January.