ATP Dallas Open 2023: Betting odds, predictions, how to watch, more

After kicking off the 2023 tennis season down under, the men’s ATP tour will move to the United States for the 2023 Dallas Open, which will take place from February 6-12.

The ATP 250 event returns after its successful debut last year and will feature some of the most well-known American tennis players on the tour. Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe come in as the top two seeds. They are the top two American men in the world and have had great success recently, leading the USA to victory at the United Cup but both wish they would have performed better at the Australian Open.

Two other American men will be seeded at the tournament, John Isner is in as the 5th seed and J.J. Wolf will be the 6th seed. The Dallas Open draw also features 27th-ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada and 33rd-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Mackenzie McDonald, the 27-year-old American who knocked Rafael Nadal out of the Australia Open is in the draw, as is fellow countrymen Michael Mmoh, who knocked 13th-ranked Alexander Zverev out of the Australian Open.

Defending Dallas Open champion Reilly Opelka is sidelined with an injury and hasn’t competed since a second-round exit from the Citi Open in August 2022. Jenson Brooksby, Ben Shelton, Jiri Lehecka, and Brandon Nakashima were the other marquee players to withdraw.

The total prize money figure for the second edition of the Dallas Open is $737,170 with the winner taking home $112,125, the other finalist earning $65,405 and the semifinalist getting $38,450.

Schedule

The full schedule of the ATP Dallas Open is:

Qualifying – February 5 -6, 2023

– February 5 -6, 2023 Round 1 – February 6 – 8, 2023

– February 6 – 8, 2023 Round 2 – February 8 – 9, 2023

– February 8 – 9, 2023 Quarterfinal – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Semifinal – February 11, 2023

– February 11, 2023 Final – February 12, 2023

– February 12, 2023

How to Watch

Matches will be shown on the Tennis Channel

Matches can also be streamed live or on-demand on Tennistv.com at a monthly subscription fee of $14.99

Betting Odds:

Odds to win the 2023 Dallas Open:

Taylor Fritz +300

Frances Tiafoe +450

Denis Shapovalov +550

Miomir Kecmanovic +1000

J.J. Wolf +1200

John Isner +1200

Mackenzie McDonald +1400

Marcos Giron +1800

Ilya Ivashka +2200

Adrian Mannarino +2200

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, see updated odds here

Best Bets for Dallas Open

Frances Tiafoe (+450) to win the tournament

Even though Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American, there is a case to be made that Tiafoe is playing the best tennis of any American male right now. After a semi-final run at the U.S. Open, Tiafoe is off to a 7-1 start to 2023, with his only loss coming to Karen Khachanov in round 4 of the Australian Open. Since Khachanov went on to reach the semifinals, it’s not exactly a bad loss.

The 25-year-old American is up to 15th in the ATP rankings and tends to perform at his best on the hard courts. His only ATP title came at Delray Beach in 2018 and he finished as the runner-up at an indoor hard-court tournament in Vienna in 2021. If he’s on his game, there might not be anybody in the draw better than him.

Denis Shapovalov (+550) to win the tournament

Shapovalov is another betting favorite here, which isn’t a surprise since he’s seeded third. He, like Tiafoe, has just one career title, but the left-hander from Canada has a friendly draw before potentially facing #1 seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. So far in 2023, Shapovalov has made the last eight in Adelaide where eventual champion and world number one Novak Djokovic took him out and he fell to Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Australian Open in a match he had chances to win but couldn’t capitalize in the final set. Given how poor Fritz has performed in big matches of late, Shapovalov can certainly get the better of him.

J.J. Wolf (+1200) to win the tournament

If you want a long-shot bet, J.J. Wolf has the game to win the Dallas Open. He played great at the Australian Open and made the fourth round on the back of hitting 62 aces in his four matches. That will play well for him on this indoor hardcourt as well. He’s won 90% of his matches at the pro level on home territory and reached his first ATP final at an indoor hard-court tournament in Florence last year, so his track record of success in these conditions makes him a dark horse.

